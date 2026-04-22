Asian Equities to Rise After US Stocks Hit Record: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Shares in Asia were primed for advances Thursday after robust US corporate results and an extension to the US-Iran ceasefire lifted Wall Street to a record.

Equity index futures for Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea all climbed. Contracts for US benchmarks were little changed after the S&P 500 rose 1.1% to a record high Wednesday, placing the index on track for its best month since 2020, while the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.7% to also set a new closing peak. US chipmakers climbed for a 16th straight day, the longest-ever advance.

Treasuries edged lower across the curve and a gauge of the dollar was little changed. Brent oil settled near $102.

The broadly risk-on moves were helped along by solid US corporate earnings. Boeing Co. jumped on solid first-quarter deliveries. In late hours Wednesday, Tesla Inc. gained as earnings beat estimates. Texas Instruments Inc. gave a strong forecast for the current period.

“Stocks are rebounding after suffering the first back-to-back losses of the month, with President Trump’s ceasefire extension and upbeat earnings reports driving continued equity upside,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers.

Trump’s ceasefire extension represented a retreat from threats to resume the bombing of Iran in the event a deal couldn’t be reached by a Wednesday deadline, a move that would have revived a war that’s killed thousands of people and sent energy prices soaring.

The question now is whether the two sides can reach an agreement. Tensions remain high as Tehran keeps a tight grip on the Strait of Hormuz, controlling passage through the trade route and firing on ships. The US refuses to lift its blockade on Iranian-linked vessels.

“While the Iran conflict is ongoing, my sense is that investors are already starting to look through it and focus on what really matters,” said Kenny Polcari at SlateStone Wealth. “We’ve seen this movie before — the headlines hit, the market reacts, then it settles down and refocuses on fundamentals.”

Strong corporate profits, the revival of the artificial-intelligence trade and an otherwise resilient economy have buoyed stocks despite lingering geopolitical risks. Nearly 80% of the S&P 500 companies reporting first-quarter results have beaten analyst earnings estimates so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Focus is likely to shift to Asian semiconductor stocks after the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index posted a record run, as investors bet on continued strength driven by artificial intelligence-related demand.

The semiconductor sector is expected to grow revenue by about 57% in 2026, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data, which is twice the pace of the overall tech sector, and well above the 9.3% growth expected for the S&P 500 Index.

“There’s a huge amount of demand because of artificial intelligence, and I think we can expect the heavy spending on AI to continue for the foreseeable future,” said Mark Grant, chief global strategist at Alliance Global Partners. “I think the sector still looks attractive in terms of both valuation and growth, and that should be positive for both semiconductor stocks broadly, but also the market overall.”

In Asia, a busy day of data reports includes gross domestic product for South Korea, S&P Global manufacturing and services PMIs for Australia, and inflation for Singapore. Traders will also be looking to an interest rate decision in the Philippines.

Elsewhere, New Zealand must reduce debt and aim for a balanced budget, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said Thursday in Wellington following Moody’s Ratings’ move to lower the outlook on the nation’s sovereign credit rating.

Corporate Highlights:

International Business Machines Corp. posted quarterly sales in its software unit that were in line with estimates, failing to shake investor concerns about AI disruption to its business. ServiceNow Inc., a provider of software for business tasks, reported lackluster results and said some sales deals have been delayed by the war in the Middle East. Lululemon Athletica Inc. named Heidi O’Neill its new chief executive officer as the athletic retailer looks to move beyond a turbulent period of slowing growth and investor unrest. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will hold off on deploying ASML Holding NV’s most cutting-edge lithography machines for chip production through 2029 to save money, dealing a potential setback to the Dutch maker of the costly equipment. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 7:13 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures were little changed S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1707 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.46 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8310 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7159 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $78,844.23 Ether rose 0.5% to $2,405.08 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $92.46 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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