Asian Shares Advance With US Futures, Kiwi Falls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose in thin holiday trading and US equity-index futures edged higher as the recent selling pressure tied to artificial intelligence appeared to stabilize.

Breaking three days of losses, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.6%, with Japanese shares rising 1.2%. Trading was light, with markets in China, Hong Kong and several regional exchanges closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Contracts for the S&P 500 Index edged up after the gauge fluctuated in Tuesday’s session, eventually closing 0.1% higher. Nasdaq 100 futures also rose 0.2%.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s currency slid and the yield on policy-sensitive two-year notes extended declines as traders pared expectations for further rate hikes after the central bank stood pat on Wednesday. Elsewhere, a gauge of the dollar’s strength edged up.

After months of gains fueled by optimism over AI, equity markets have turned volatile amid a clash between disruption fears and doubts that heavy spending will yield meaningful returns soon. The theme is important for Asia — home to much of the world’s chip development and hardware manufacturing — as the region has outperformed the US and European benchmarks this year.

“The market is still close to record highs, but it may not feel that way to some investors because of the sharp selloffs that seem to derail upswings almost as soon as they begin,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “If that theme persists, it could result in a bumpy road for the market, even if the overall trend is to the upside.”

Investors are also turning their attention to the Federal Reserve’s next signals on interest rates, with the minutes of its Jan. 27–28 meeting — when officials held rates steady — due later Wednesday. The release follows strong jobs data and benign inflation readings, which have shaped expectations for the policy path ahead.

Fed Governor Michael Barr said on Tuesday rates should remain steady “for some time” until officials see more evidence that inflation is heading toward the central bank’s 2% goal. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said there was potential for more cuts this year if inflation continued on its path toward that target.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.06%. In other corners of the market, gold rose 1% to trade around $4,930 an ounce. Cryptocurrencies fluctuated with Bitcoin trading around $67,500.

Elsewhere, oil held its losses from the prior session after positive talks between the US and Iran over the OPEC member’s nuclear program, paring the commodity’s risk premium.

In trade-related news, Japan plans to invest $36 billion in US oil, gas and critical mineral projects, the first tranche of its $550 billion commitment under the agreement it struck with US President Donald Trump. The yen was a touch weaker.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“This week’s 20-year auction is unlikely to trigger a repeat of the carnage seen after the sale in January. That coincided with a meltdown for the ages, with JGB yields soaring to multi-year highs across the curve. Since then, bonds are rebounding with traders responding positively to policy soundbites from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her cabinet.”

— Mark Cranfield, Markets Live strategist. For more on the analysis, click here.

Still, technology and the impact of AI remained dominant themes in global markets. The turmoil in stocks unleashed by the artificial-intelligence industry reflects two fears that are increasingly at odds.

One is that AI is poised to disrupt entire segments of the economy so dramatically that investors are dumping the stocks of any company seen at the slightest risk of being displaced by the technology.

The other is a deep skepticism that the hundreds of billions of dollars that tech giants like Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. are pouring into AI every year will deliver big payoffs anytime soon.

“A few months ago, the market debated whether AI was real,” said Jean Boivin at BlackRock Investment Institute. “Today, it’s seen as an active threat to business models. We believe the hunt to sort the winners and losers reinforces AI’s massive buildout — and the borrowing spree to finance it.”

Corporate News:

Warner Bros. agreed on Tuesday to reopen negotiations with Paramount after receiving a revised proposal last week that sweetened some of its terms. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. slashed its stake in Amazon.com Inc. by more than 75% in the fourth quarter, while also building a stake in the New York Times Co. National Australia Bank Ltd.’s profit climbed in the first quarter amid business banking growth and strength in home lending. Apple Inc. is accelerating development of three new wearable devices as part of a shift toward artificial intelligence-powered hardware. Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to deploy “millions” of Nvidia Corp. processors over the next few years, tightening an already close relationship between two of the biggest companies in the artificial intelligence industry. Palo Alto Networks shares fell 8% in extended trading, after the security software company gave a forecast for adjusted earnings that was weaker than expected for both the third quarter and the full year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 1:33 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 1.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1843 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 153.56 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8851 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $67,687.54 Ether fell 0.1% to $1,996.97 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.07% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.140% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.72% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $62.54 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.2% to $4,936.48 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess and Michael G. Wilson.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.