Asian Shares Post Mild Gains, Yen Weakens Past 159: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares edged up on Wednesday, as a weaker yen fueled a record-breaking rally in Japanese equities.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%, with a 1.5% jump in the Nikkei 225 Stock Average leading the moves. The Japanese currency slipped past the 159-per-dollar level to the weakest since July 2024. Stocks in the country have surged and the currency fallen amid reports of a snap election. Shares in South Korea dipped, their first decline after posting a gain on every trading day of 2026.

Elsewhere, the dollar held its gains from the prior session, when December US inflation data did little to dent expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause interest-rate cuts. Precious metals rose, with gold trading above $4,610 an ounce and silver jumping 2.4%. Tin rallied to a new high above $51,000 a ton in London.

Traders head into Wednesday awaiting a possible US Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s global tariffs, which unsettled markets when announced in April. Even as concerns linger over Trump’s attacks on the Fed, global stocks have rallied to record highs on bets that investment in artificial intelligence will lift corporate earnings.

“President Trump is stepping up political pressure, including an investigation into the Fed chairman, and the judicial decision will be closely watched,” said Hironori Akizawa, a fund manager at Tokio Marine Asset Management. “If illegal, the tariffs may not be immediately revoked and other measures may be used. Even if they are revoked, the world will not return to the way it was before.”

The ruling is unlikely to have too many medium-term consequences, said Matthew Haupt, a portfolio manager at Wilson Asset Management.

Investors will instead be closely watching the bond market, Haupt said. If tariffs are removed, issuances will have to go up, which means a spike in yields and a “worst-case scenario” for stocks, he said.

Meanwhile, the cooler-than-expected US consumer price index reading reinforced bond traders’ expectations that the Fed will wait until mid-year to cut rates.

Even after Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his board lowered the benchmark three times last year, money markets have continued to project the next reduction only in mid-2026.

“The initial excitement sparked by a cooler-than-anticipated core CPI was short-lived,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers. “The reversal was influenced, in part, by the report’s failure to pull forward the next expected rate reduction from June to April, as fixed-income watchers project Powell’s December cut will be his last at the helm.”

Following JPMorgan’s results Tuesday, earnings from megabank rivals Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are slated for Wednesday and Thursday. The group is expected to post its second-highest annual profit ever, boosted by Trump’s policy changes.

What Bloomberg Strategists say…

Dollar-yen looks likely to climb above 160 and keep going higher. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s reported plan for a snap election was the main initial driver, and now a more hawkish Fed stance on US interest rates and the Iran-fueled increase in oil prices threaten Japan’s currency with a triple whammy.

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Asia Team Leader. Click here for the full analysis.

Attention in Asia will once again be on Japan, where Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s reported plan for a snap election fueled a rally in stocks while pushing down bonds and driving the yen deeper into the intervention-risk zone. Japanese five-year yields rose to 1.615%, the highest since the tenor’s 2000 debut.

Success at the polls for Takaichi, who ascended to the premiership in October, would provide a mandate for her to continue hawkish diplomacy and pro-stimulus policies.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 10:51 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.8% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1639 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 159.32 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9763 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $95,145.98 Ether rose 3.7% to $3,327.21 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.18% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 2.175% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.73% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $61.02 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $4,616.06 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi and Bernadette Toh.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.