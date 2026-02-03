Asian Stocks Climb With Metals as Volatility Eases: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks climbed after their steepest two-day drop since April as markets found footing following sharp swings in gold and silver that sent ripples across assets. The precious metals rose in early trading.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed over 1.5%, with technology shares leading. Stocks in South Korea — a poster child for artificial intelligence and one of the world’s best-performing indexes this year — recovered after plummeting 5.3% on Monday. Nasdaq 100 Index futures rose 0.7% after Palantir Technologies Inc. posted a stronger-than-expected sales outlook.

Gold and silver climbed, clawing back some losses after the abrupt unwinding of a record-breaking rally that had driven prices sharply down in the past two sessions. As sentiment improved, Bitcoin rose to trade close to $79,000. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was a touch weaker after two days of gains following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chief.

Unlike the volatile selloff during the Asian session on Monday, Wall Street gauges rose. A demand-related spike in US factory activity was the catalyst for the shift in mood, offering an upbeat signal for the economy and corporate profits. Sustained growth would help provide reassurance that manufacturing is on the mend after languishing the past three years.

“Manufacturing activity seems to be emerging from a cold winter,” said Brian Jacobsen at Annex Wealth Management. “We’ve seen signs of life before, only for manufacturing to dip again, but with new orders growing, maybe this revival is real.”

Elsewhere, Indian assets will also be in focus after Trump said he will slash tariffs on India to 18% after Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil, easing tensions between the two countries.

Investors will also be focused on Australia with the country’s central bank expected to raise borrowing costs by 25 basis points when it hands down an interest rate decision later Tuesday.

Despite the brighter mood on Wall Street, a gauge of US tech megacaps underperformed on Monday. Walt Disney Co. sank after a tepid forecast. Oracle Corp. is selling $25 billion of investment-grade bonds to help finance infrastructure that powers artificial intelligence projects.

But most of the market focus was on precious metals, which clawed back some losses on Monday after another heavy selloff in Asian hours.

Precious metals had surged to records last month in a rapid ascent that caught even seasoned traders by surprise. Investors piled into gold and silver on renewed concerns about geopolitical upheaval, currency debasement, and threats to the Fed’s independence. A wave of buying from Chinese speculators supercharged the rally.

That flipped on Friday as the US dollar rebounded and the precious metals slid after Trump said he’d nominate Warsh for the Fed chief post.

Markets see Warsh as more inclined than other candidates to fight against rising price pressures. That stance may translate into monetary policy aiding the dollar, eroding the so-called debasement trade that had caused gold to soar.

“Commodity price action is more about positioning shakeout of weak or leveraged hands than a change in the fundamental story,” said Darrell Cronk at Wells Fargo. “It’s a market to watch for vulnerabilities and extremes.”

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said the company’s proposed $100 billion investment in OpenAI was “never a commitment” and that the company would consider any funding rounds “one at a time.” Elon Musk is combining SpaceX and xAI in a deal that values the enlarged entity at $1.25 trillion, as the world’s richest man looks to fuel his increasingly costly ambitions in artificial intelligence and space exploration. Walt Disney Co., the world’s biggest entertainment company, gave a tepid forecast for growth in the current period and the market awaits news on who will be its new leader. Boeing Co. still needs to do more to win back the ability to certify the airworthiness of its aircraft and other powers the aviation giant lost after a series of manufacturing lapses, according to the head of the US Federal Aviation Administration. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:55 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.6% Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 2.6% Japan’s Topix rose 2.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1803 The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.54 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9402 per dollar The Australian dollar rose 0.3% to $0.6967 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $78,896.59 Ether rose 0.3% to $2,347.43 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.27% Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.230% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.83% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $61.97 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.8% to $4,793.55 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.