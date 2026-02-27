Asian Stocks Decline as Tech Slides After Nvidia: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks edged lower from record levels after a decline in Wall Street benchmarks, as sentiment was weighed down by a muted reaction to Nvidia Corp.’s earnings.

Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi indexes both slipped at the open, keeping the MSCI Asia Pacific Index little changed in early Friday trading. Even so, the gauge has gained more than 6% in February — set for a third consecutive monthly advance — and widen its outperformance over US and European benchmarks this year.

Futures contracts for US benchmarks also retreated in early Asian trading after the S&P 500 Index dropped 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2% on Wednesday. Nvidia slumped 5.5%, its worst day since April last year, weighing on the Magnificent Seven group of mega-caps.

The moves were a further sign of the market’s vulnerability to AI headlines, as investors, businesses, governments and central banks all attempt to understand the long-term impacts of the quickly advancing technology. By contrast, Asian equities have outperformed as investors pile into companies supplying the AI build-out, viewing the region’s firms as the “picks and shovels” of the AI supply chain.

The sober response to Nvidia’s results, which included beats on revenue, net income and guidance, was partly because investors now expect such outperformance, according to Hardika Singh at Fundstrat Global Advisors.

“But where it did miss was easing investors’ concerns about its narrowing moat in the evolving world of compute and explaining its gameplan for how it’ll fare in a world of AI disruption that could upend all kinds of businesses from cybersecurity to food delivery to banks,” she said.

Elsewhere, Treasuries held their gains with the yield on the 10-year hovering around 4%. At one point during the US session, it touched its lowest this year. Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.65% early Friday. The dollar wavered.

West Texas Intermediate crude largely held its losses to trade around $65.25 a barrel. The US and Iran will continue nuclear talks next week after making “significant progress” in Switzerland, mediator Oman said.

Meanwhile, AI headlines continued to hit the market even after the closing bell in New York.

Shares in Jack Dorsey’s payments giant Block Inc. surged more than 20% in after-market trading following news the company would cut nearly half its workforce — some 4,000 roles — in a pivot to AI. Dell Technologies Inc. shares also jumped in extended trading after a better-than-expected outlook for sales of artificial intelligence servers.

Amid the turmoil, Asian and other emerging markets have been a bright spot for traders. Asian stocks have made their beset start versus the US this century.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index has advanced in February, taking the year-to-date gains to 15%. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 0.9% this year, while the Nasdaq 100 Index has fallen by the same amount.

Global asset managers who collectively oversee more than $20 trillion of assets have grown more bullish across emerging-market equities, currencies, domestic bonds and credit, potentially offering fresh momentum to the sector’s record-busting rally.

Citigroup Inc., which reviewed the published outlooks of some of the world’s biggest asset managers, found that funds had added to long positions in markets across Asia, Latin America, as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The findings came as MSCI’s main emerging equity index trades close to record highs.

In Japan, Tokyo’s core inflation gauge eased to the slowest pace in more than a year as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s utility subsidies curbed household energy costs. The yen was a touch stronger Friday.

Corporate Highlights:

Netflix Inc. dropped out of the fight to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., clearing the way for rival bidder Paramount Skydance Corp. to clinch its $111 billion deal for the historic Hollywood studio. Baidu Inc. reported a drop in its revenue for the third consecutive quarter, underscoring the magnitude of weakness in its core advertising and AI businesses. Coupang Inc. reported a surprise loss in the fourth quarter, underscoring the strain facing the company following a massive data breach in South Korea, its main market. Baidu Inc. reported a drop in its revenue for the third consecutive quarter, underscoring the magnitude of weakness in its core advertising and AI businesses. JM Smucker Co. said two new directors will be joining its board as part of an agreement reached with activist investor Elliott Investment Management. Celsius Holdings Inc. posted sales which more than doubled from a year earlier following its acquisition of Alani Nu. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 9:20 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures were little changed Japan’s Topix rose 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1804 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 155.83 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8408 per dollar The Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.7105 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $67,305.46 Ether fell 0.3% to $2,024.76 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.00% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 2.135% Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.66% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold rose 0.1% to $5,191.08 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.