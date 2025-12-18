Asian Stocks Drop as Traders Pull Back From Tech: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks followed losses in US equities as investors sold down technology shares amid concern over their lofty valuations. Shorter-maturity Treasuries and precious metals gained.

The regional benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 0.6%, with shares in South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong among the biggest decliners. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slipped 1.9% Wednesday with Nvidia Corp. falling 3.8% to its lowest since September. The S&P 500 slid 1.2%, breaching its 50-day moving average.

Bitcoin was caught in the souring sentiment, falling more than 2% Wednesday, before retracing some of this week’s losses early Thursday. US futures were fractionally higher after Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of computer memory chips, gave an upbeat forecast late Wednesday.

The selloff in tech is a further sign investors are further questioning whether companies at the vanguard of the artificial intelligence boom can keep justifying expensive valuations and ambitious spending. Concerns over the cost and viability of data center expansion, such as Oracle Corp.’s financing plans in Michigan, were fueling broader unease about the sector’s outlook.

“Investors still see limited disclosure of AI-driven revenues, profits, or cash flows,” said Frank Thormann, a fund manager at Schroders Investment Management. “The result is a growing concern that AI may not be delivering returns commensurate with the enthusiasm.”

Oracle Corp. shares fell more than 5% in US trading after the Financial Times reported Blue Owl Capital Inc. wouldn’t back a $10 billion deal for a data center in Michigan. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is now down more than 5% from its recent peak.

“The AI trade continues to take on water,” said Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG LLC. “While it’s still premature to say if it is ‘the’ top for AI stocks, evidence is growing that it’s more than just a speed bump.”

Tech selling combined with comments from a Federal Reserve official supporting the case for interest-rate cuts to bid up two- and five-year Treasuries, popular havens. The benchmark 10-year yield dropped one basis point to 4.14%.

In commodities, gold and silver soared with the latter posting one of its best daily gains of the year to reach a new high. Oil climbed for a second day as geopolitical risks from Venezuela to Russia outweighed a still-bearish global supply outlook.

The volatility across asset classes suggested traders may be in for a busy holiday season, when thin liquidity can exacerbate market moves.

A clearer narrative has emerged in recent weeks: the mega-cap technology stocks that have powered this bull run may be losing their ability to carry the market on their own, according to Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com.

“Confidence in the sector is being challenged, particularly over whether stretched valuations and heavy spending on artificial intelligence can still be justified,” he said.

Traders also geared up for Thursday’s US inflation reading amid a dose of skepticism as the consumer price index runs the risk of being less reliable than usual due to government-shutdown disruptions.

In Asia, the yen edged higher Thursday with the Bank of Japan expected to raise interest rates Friday to the highest level in three decades.

New Zealand’s economy rebounded more than economists had forecast in the third quarter, with falling interest rates helping drive output after a second-quarter contraction.

Meanwhile, China Vanke Co., once the nation’s biggest homebuilder, lurched closer toward what would be one of the country’s largest-ever debt restructurings.

Corporate Highlights:

Woodside Energy Ltd. said its Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill has resigned to become the CEO of BP Plc. Ford Motor Co. canceled a 9.6 trillion won ($6.5 billion) battery agreement with LG Energy Solution Ltd. after the US automaker rolled back its electric vehicle ambitions. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s chief executive said he expects to achieve a key profit milestone ahead of time and make the most of the bank’s alliance with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Amazon.com Inc. is reorganizing teams working on artificial intelligence projects, putting a top leader from the company’s cloud division in charge of a new unit. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:35 a.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 1.6% Japan’s Topix fell 0.6% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.8% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1740 The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.63 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0403 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $85,959.23 Ether rose 0.2% to $2,824.18 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.14% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.975% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.74% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $56.96 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,325.96 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

