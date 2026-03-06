Asian Stocks Drop as War Drags On, Crude Oil Falls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities fell on Friday, leaving markets on track for their steepest weekly loss in almost five years as the protracted Middle East conflict and renewed Iranian strikes drove a broad retreat in risk assets. Oil edged lower at the open.

Stocks fell at the open in Japan, South Korea and Australia, pulling the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index down 0.6%. The gauge has declined 6.7% since the war began, the worst week since March 2020. Treasuries dropped and the dollar gained, with the currency set for its best week since 2024. US equity gauges also dropped, although they were off the session lows.

Attention was mostly on oil, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping as much as 2.5% to $79 a barrel on Friday. That came after the Trump administration was weighing a range of options for addressing the spike in oil and gasoline prices amid the war in Iran, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said. Still, oil is headed for the biggest weekly surge since 2022.

The ongoing US-Israeli offensive against Iran has jolted global energy markets, pushing US crude to multi-year highs amid concerns that disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz may constrain supplies. The conflict is already unsettling flows to key buyers, with top importer China moving to conserve fuel, heightening inflation risks and market volatility if the fighting persists.

“What matters now is whether the war will last days, weeks, or longer,” said Marco Oviedo, senior strategist at XP Investimentos. The possibility that the conflict doesn’t last long “remains the base case, and that the US is winning the battle. But Iran’s refusal to back down is keeping things tense.”

Iran launched a fresh wave of missile and drone strikes across the Gulf on Thursday evening, with attacks reported in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC News that his country hadn’t asked for a ceasefire and had no intention of negotiating.

However, the US remains defiant. Trump told Axios he should be involved in selecting a successor, the outlet reported, citing an interview with the president.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Equities are on the back foot again, and the driver is straightforward: oil. Cross-asset price action is consolidating around a single axis, with crude’s advance dictating direction pretty much everywhere.

For full analysis, click here.

Higher oil prices raised the risk of another breakdown in stock-bond correlations, but bonds can still diversify equity risk, according to Morgan Stanley strategists including Serena Tang.

“If a sustained oil shock could push growth lower and inflation higher, we may see a repeat of the 2021–2023 environment when stocks and bonds sold off together,” they said.

There was no respite for bonds, with Treasuries selling across the curve on concerns that higher oil prices will fuel inflationary pressures that could hinder the Federal Reserve’s ability to cut rates.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed four basis points to 4.14% on Thursday. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.4%, its fourth gain this week.

Attention later today will shift to the US payrolls report. Before that, data showed jobless claims are settling near some of the lowest levels in the last year amid a low-firing environment.

The employment report due Friday is expected to show hiring moderated last month after a strong reading in January, and unemployment held steady.

“The stronger the better given the increase in inflation expectations due to energy prices,” the JPMorgan Market Intelligence desk led by Andrew Tyler said. “A weaker number will increase rate cut expectations, but the risk is stagflation in the near term.”

Corporate Highlights:

Oracle Corp. is planning to ax thousands of jobs among its moves to handle a cash crunch from a massive AI data center expansion effort. Marvell Technology shares are up 10% in extended trading, after the chipmaker’s first-quarter outlook was stronger than expected. Nvidia Corp. shares managed a minor gain despite a gauge of semiconductor shares dropping 1.2% as the US considered requiring permits for artificial-intelligence chip sales. Broadcom Inc. Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said the company expects its AI chip sales to top $100 billion next year. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. CEO Greg Abel said he will use all of his take-home pay to acquire the conglomerate’s stock for as long as he’s in the role. Baker Hughes Co. priced $10 billion of dollar and euro bonds to help fund its acquisition of Chart Industries Inc. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.6% Japan’s Topix fell 1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.2% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.8% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1607 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.51 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9151 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7009 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $70,888.06 Ether fell 0.4% to $2,072.6 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.14% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.82% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.1% to $79.30 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $5,076.47 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

