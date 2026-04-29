Asian Stocks Drop at Open, Brent Snaps Advances: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks opened lower after a tech-led selloff hit Wall Street as concerns mounted over returns from the billions spent on artificial intelligence ahead of a slew of megacap company earnings.

Stocks opened lower in Australia and South Korea, with Japan closed for a public holiday, while sentiment toward technology showed signs of stabilizing. Nasdaq 100 Index futures edged up 0.4% after the underlying gauge fell 1% Tuesday following a report that OpenAI failed to meet its own goals.

Treasuries fell on Tuesday, lifting yields to the highest levels in several weeks, as climbing oil prices drove up inflation expectations and curbed bets for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts ahead of Wednesday’s policy announcement. Trading in cash Treasuries is closed during Asian hours due to the holiday in Japan. Brent crude opened down 0.5% to $110.75 a barrel Wednesday, set to snap seven days of gains.

Renewed concerns about AI investments and a surge in oil prices recently set up a crucial trading day, with megacap technology companies reporting while investors look to the Fed for clues on the direction of interest rates. Technology companies have helped global equities rally in recent weeks to erase losses from the Middle East conflict, making Wednesday’s earnings announcements crucial for sustaining the rally.

“The most important question for investors is whether the AI train can keep driving the market forward,” said Dennis Follmer at Montis Financial.

Big techs representing about a quarter of the S&P 500’s value are getting ready to release their earnings. Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. report Wednesday, followed by Apple Inc. a day later.

Tech earnings have been largely shielded from the disruptions of the Iran war. The sector’s results are expected to have grown 41% in the first quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Elsewhere, the United Arab Emirates will leave OPEC next month, in a significant blow to the group that raises questions about its future. The UAE’s exit May 1 after six decades of membership is the latest indication of how the conflict is reshaping global energy markets.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Iran has asked the US to lift a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, while the two sides negotiate an end to the two-month war.

Mediators in Pakistan expect Tehran to submit a revised proposal in the next few days, CNN reported.

Traders will also be monitoring Australian economic data due later Wednesday. Inflation is likely to show a sharp acceleration in the first quarter, driven largely by higher fuel costs from the Iran war shock, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Corporate News:

A constellation of artificial-intelligence stocks dropped after OpenAI reportedly failed to meet its sales and user targets. Kone Oyj is nearing a cash-and-stock deal to acquire TK Elevator, people familiar with the matter said, in what will be one of the biggest-ever private equity exits in Europe. Visa Inc. earnings topped estimates as consumers used the company’s branded cards for transactions across the world. Starbucks Corp. reported better-than-expected quarterly results and said it now sees comparable sales rising at least 5% this year, up from its previous view of 3% or more. Jack Daniel’s owner Brown-Forman Corp. and Jameson whiskey maker Pernod Ricard SA terminated talks about a potential merger. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:06 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.3% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1720 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.55 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8356 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7188 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $76,346.43 Ether fell 0.2% to $2,289.97 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 5.06% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $99.10 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,606.68 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck.

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