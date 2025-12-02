Asian Stocks Eye Cautious Gains as Crypto Rebounds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were set for a mostly positive open on Wednesday following modest gains on Wall Street and a rebound in cryptocurrencies that signaled pockets of returning risk appetite.

Australian shares and equity-index futures for Japan advanced, though contracts for Hong Kong slipped. S&P 500 futures edged higher along with those for the Nasdaq 100. While the US benchmark rose for the sixth time in seven trading days overnight, most of its shares dropped. Bitcoin added slightly to its gains from Tuesday, when it surged back above $90,000, recovering from a bruising selloff that caught the market off guard.

The mixed backdrop highlighted the fragile sentiment heading into year-end, with investors juggling tight equity moves, renewed volatility in crypto and the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s policy path. With only a handful of data releases left before officials meet next week, traders are treading carefully as they reassess how much momentum the global rally can sustain.

The stock market still requires a bit more broadening out before expecting an immediate push back to fresh highs, according to Mark Newton at Fundstrat Global Advisors. “I have a constructive view for December, but still believe it is likely to show a ‘back and forth’ type pattern over the next couple of weeks before turning higher to new highs.”

As traders awaited the last few economic reports before next week’s Fed decision, President Donald Trump said he plans to announce his selection to lead the central bank in early 2026. In response, traders in US futures markets are gaming out a wide range of policy paths and favoring more interest rate cuts next year.

Trump has pressured the Fed for months to lower interest rates, and naming a successor to Jerome Powell — whose term as Chair expires in May — would give the president his biggest chance yet to reshape the institution.

Read: Fed’s Bowman Says Regulators Working on Stablecoin Rules

After cutting interest rates by more than a percentage point, Fed officials are now wondering where to stop – and finding there’s more disagreement than ever.

In the past year or so, prescriptions for where rates should end up have diverged by the most since at least 2012, when US central bankers started publishing their estimates. That’s feeding into an unusually public split over whether to deliver another cut next week, and what comes after that.

“Nothing is going to change our view that the Fed eases next week, but it is looking more like a hawkish cut,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “We can see at least three dissents next week.”

Money markets show traders are pricing in nearly four quarter-point Fed reductions over the next year, including one on Dec. 10.

“If the Fed doesn’t deliver as many cuts, there’s some normalization” in Treasury yields, said Jay Barry, JPMorgan’s head of global rates strategy, at a media briefing. The US economy “bends but doesn’t break,” he added.

In commodities, oil steadied on Wednesday after declining in the previous session as traders assessed the state of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Vladimir Putin began talks at the Kremlin with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on the latest plans aimed at ending the war. Elsewhere, silver extended its retreat from a record high. Gold was steady.

Corporate News

Medical supply company Medline Inc. is set to begin formal marketing for its initial public offering as soon as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter, in what’s expected to be the biggest US listing this year. Marvell Technology Inc. announced plans to acquire startup Celestial AI for at least $3.25 billion, part of a push to capture more of the runaway spending on artificial intelligence computing. Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud unit raced to get the latest version of its artificial intelligence chip to market, renewing efforts to sell hardware capable of rivaling products from Nvidia Corp. and Google. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. raised its fiscal year 2026 guidance, signaling resilient demand for the company’s expanding portfolio of artificial intelligence-enabled cybersecurity products. Comcast Corp. is looking to merge its NBCUniversal division with Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., according to people familiar with the company’s plans. Tesla Inc.’s China factory shipments rose for only the third time this year amid a broader global downturn in sales for the Elon Musk-run company. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:22 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was unchanged at $1.1625 The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.86 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0660 per dollar The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6570 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $91,815.79 Ether rose 0.6% to $3,014.34 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.64% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

