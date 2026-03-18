Asian Stocks Gain Before Fed, Brent Edges Lower: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities rose and oil edged lower, suggesting investors are trying to look past near-term geopolitical uncertainty and find a measure of stability in markets.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 1.2% — with all 11 subgroups rising — setting the gauge up for a third day of gains. Wall Street gauges also advanced on Tuesday, reflecting cautious optimism even as the conflict in the Middle East showed no signs of easing. Equity-index futures for the US and Europe also edged higher, signaling the gains may extend to other regions.

A modest dip in oil prices also supported sentiment, with Brent crude falling 0.7% to below $103 a barrel.

The conflict in the Middle East and the near shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz have rattled energy markets, with the shock reverberating across stocks and bonds amid concern that surging oil prices will stoke inflation. How policymakers respond to that is now top of mind for investors, with the Federal Reserve set to deliver its interest-rate decision later Wednesday.

“There is a growing sense that markets are trying to look through the current tensions,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Still, markets aren’t getting carried away. If the conflict drags on, the risk is that it starts to weigh more heavily on stock markets again.”

In geopolitical news, US President Donald Trump abandoned his effort to recruit partners for the war with Iran and scolded allies who openly rejected his appeals, even as he repeated claims the conflict would end soon.

Trump’s comment that he does not need cooperation from NATO or other countries “actually reassured markets in the sense that the situation may not escalate into a full-scale war,” said Hitoshi Asaoka, a chief strategist at Asset Management One.

The US and Israel nonetheless kept up their attacks with little clarity on when operations would end, with Israel saying it had killed Iran’s security chief, Ali Larijani, in an overnight operation. Trump threatened to expand strikes on Kharg Island, Iran’s main export hub, while Gulf countries continued to face attacks from Iran-sent drones.

“Investors should expect continued volatility until the energy situation stabilizes,” said veteran strategist Louis Navellier. Gains for US stocks despite higher oil prices reflect expectations for solid earnings and economic growth, he said.

In other corners of the market, a gauge of the dollar treaded water as investors awaited the Fed’s decision. Treasuries were little changed with the yield on the benchmark 10-year at 4.20%. In commodities, gold edged lower to trade just under $5,000 an ounce.

Based on a study on the past six supply-side oil shocks, on average, it takes around four to five months for oil, the S&P 500 Index and other stock markets to come to their pre-supply shock levels, David Chao, a global markets strategist at Invesco Asset Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

The stabilization in oil is supporting a bid in Treasuries, but without a durable easing in price pressure, markets remain driven more by geopolitics than monetary policy.

— Brendan Fagan, Macro strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Focus later Wednesday will turn to the Fed, which is widely expected to hold rates steady, with attention shifting to how it may respond if the fallout from the war pulls its policy goals in opposite directions.

Bond traders are scaling back some of the aggressive bets that had largely driven markets to price out Fed rate cuts this year. While no change is expected Wednesday, policymakers will set projections on the rates path in coming months. Traders will also scrutinize Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference for the central bank’s views on rising energy prices against signs of a softening labor market.

“If the conflict drags on and pushes energy prices — and thus inflation — higher, it will reinforce a stronger US dollar and further diminish prospects for Fed easing,” Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia, wrote in a note.

Corporate Highlights:

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said the company is firing up manufacturing of H200 AI accelerators for customers in China. BHP Group has appointed Brandon Craig as its new chief executive, as the world’s biggest miner grapples with a slower Chinese economy and a shift toward more aggressive growth in copper. Qualcomm Inc. plans to buy back another $20 billion worth of shares and raise its quarterly cash dividend. Boeing Co. signaled that several performance issues will weigh on its first-quarter results, from fewer-than-planned deliveries of its widebody aircraft and wiring defects on the 737 Max to the cost of turning around a key supplier. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:55 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 1.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1534 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.02 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8859 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $74,049.57 Ether fell 0.2% to $2,324.55 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.20% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 2.5 basis points to 2.240% Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.91% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1% to $95.12 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,998.95 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson, Aya Wagatsuma, Abhishek Vishnoi and Richard Henderson.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.