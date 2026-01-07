Asian Stocks Set to Fall as 2026 Momentum Fades: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities look set to open lower Thursday after global shares and Treasury yields fell as traders digested mixed US economic data and a quickly shifting geopolitical backdrop.

Equity index futures for Japan, Australia and China all declined in early Asian trading after the S&P 500 dropped 0.3% Wednesday and a global share gauge slipped from a record high. Tech stocks outperformed, lifting the Nasdaq 100 Index by 0.1%.

Treasuries were mostly higher in US trading with the 10-year yield falling three basis points to 4.15%. The dollar posted a modest gain despite the lower US yields, while gold and silver fell for the first time this week.

Wednesday’s moves were a sign the optimism that has boosted risk assets since the start of the year may be starting to wane in the face of rising geopolitical uncertainty and a mixed outlook for the global economy.

Global affairs remained in focus as US forces seized two more sanctioned oil tankers as part of its energy quarantine of Venezuela. European leaders closed ranks behind Denmark as President Donald Trump amplified threats to seize Greenland.

In the US, social media posts from Trump weighed on homebuilders and defense stocks. Trump said he wouldn’t allow defense companies to issue dividends or buy back their own stock until they invest more in production and research. Meanwhile, Valero Energy Corp. led shares of refiners higher after Trump said Venezuela would turn over millions of barrels of oil to the US.

In Asia, data set for release includes labor cash earnings for Japan, trade for Australia and consumer confidence in Thailand.

The yen weakened Wednesday ahead of a 30-year bond auction in Japan. On Tuesday, the country’s longer-maturity yields rose after a relatively smooth 10-year government debt auction failed to dispel ongoing fiscal and inflation concerns.

Elsewhere, China started an anti-dumping probe into a key chipmaking material from Japan, escalating a dispute between Asia’s largest economies.

In commodities, copper slid from a record high Wednesday, declining along with other industrial metals, as traders booked profits from a swift run-up in prices. Futures for copper, nickel and zinc declined more than 2% at the close of trading on the London Metal Exchange.

Oil extended losses after Washington moved to exert greater control over Venezuela’s industry. The US European Command said US forces seized a Venezuela-linked, Russia-flagged ship in the north Atlantic. West Texas Intermediate traded below $57 a barrel.

Investors were also keeping tabs on the primary bond market as the first week of 2026 saw a surge in global issuance, signaling strong confidence despite heightened geopolitical risks.

Issuance in the US investment-grade bond market topped $72 billion in the first two days of the week, the busiest back-to-back sessions on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. European borrowers brought a record number of tranches to the market on Wednesday and are set to raise €61 billion ($71.2 billion).

The rally in Treasuries was damped after US services activity expanded in December at the fastest pace in more than a year, fueled by solid demand growth and a pickup in hiring. Earlier data from ADP Research was better received by the bond market after it showed hiring in December rose at a moderate pace, pointing to sluggish momentum heading into 2026.

Altogether, the economic data was positive according to Vital Knowledge’s Adam Crisafulli, though declines in both an equal-weighted version of the S&P 500, which gives Dollar Tree Inc. as much clout as Apple Inc., as well as a gauge of smaller firms bear watching.

“The underlying price action is poor,” Crisafulli said. With two quarter-point rate cuts already baked into swaps traders’ expectations for 2026 the focus will soon turn to Friday’s December nonfarm payrolls report.

Stocks have been rallying on optimism over solid earnings growth and inflation remaining sufficiently contained for the Fed to keep cutting borrowing costs. That rosy view has persisted despite a worsening geopolitical backdrop, including US actions in Venezuela, its threats of intervention elsewhere and rising tensions between China and Japan.

In addition to Friday’s payrolls report, traders will also be watching for the Supreme Court opinion on the legality of Trump’s global tariffs on the same day.

Corporate News:

Lockheed Martin Corp. and other military tech stocks fell after Trump said he wouldn’t allow dividends or stock buybacks for defense firms. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. determined that an amended takeover offer from Paramount Skydance Corp. is inferior to the deal it already has in place with Netflix Inc. Nvidia Corp., countering fears about an AI spending bubble, said that an upbeat revenue forecast delivered in October has only gotten brighter due to strong demand. Pirelli & C. SpA is in talks with its largest shareholder, China’s Sinochem Group, over options that include reducing the Chinese conglomerate’s stake in the Italian tiremaker. Baidu Inc.’s artificial-intelligence chip unit has hired banks for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that may raise as much as $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. BlueScope Steel Ltd. rejected an $8.8 billion takeover bid by US steelmaker Steel Dynamics Inc. and Australian conglomerate SGH Ltd. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.5% as of 7:05 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1676 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.75 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9912 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $90,812.31 Ether was little changed at $3,145.52 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.70% Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $4,456.47 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

