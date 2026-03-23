Asian Stocks Set to Gain as US Eases Iran Threats: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set to rebound after President Donald Trump signaled a delay in planned strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, citing talks with Tehran and boosting hopes for de-escalation in the Middle East.

Equity-index futures indicated gains for Japan and Hong Kong, while Australian shares rose more than 1% at the open. That came after Wall Street gauges advanced and Brent crude plunged 11% on Monday. Bond yields and the dollar retreated, with traders backing off some of their more hawkish Federal Reserve bets, pricing in a few basis points of easing this year.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% on Tuesday, though it remained below $90 a barrel even after Iran denied any talks. US equity-index futures also advanced in early Asian trading.

The reversal from the earlier selloff underscores how quickly geopolitics can sway global markets, with the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint for about a fifth of global oil and LNG flows — at the center. Since the conflict began, disrupted traffic through the narrow body of water has driven sharp price swings and heightened inflation risks, leaving any progress in US-Iran talks pivotal for stabilizing energy markets and broader financial conditions.

A sustained rebound in “any relief rally will likely require tangible follow-through on the geopolitical front,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “We’re still living in a headline-driven market.”

Trump told reporters on Monday that he was holding off on striking Iranian energy infrastructure for five days, citing “major points of agreement” with Iran. Trump said special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had discussions Sunday into the evening with a “top person” on the Iranian side, claiming both parties were keen to “make a deal” and would talk again Monday by phone.

The abrupt shift caught traders off guard. There had been little sign of diplomatic progress before the US president’s post.

Trump said a “top person” is representing Iran in the discussions but that the individual was not Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Iran, for its part, repeatedly denied it was negotiating with the US to end the conflict.

US officials have been quick to try and talk down energy markets in recent weeks and Trump’s remarks on Monday about an end to the war were the latest in a run of comments that appear designed to tame prices.

As well as verbal interventions, the US has also announced a release of emergency oil reserves and waived some sanctions on Iranian and Russian barrels in a bid to offset some of the supply lost to the blockage of Hormuz.

“Although this change in rhetoric is an encouraging development, we think the clearest indication of meaningful de-escalation will be whether crude oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz are able to recover,” said Brock Weimer at Edward Jones.

Treasuries rebounded on Monday with two-year yields plunging almost a quarter point from their Monday peak above 4%, the highest since June. As yields stabilized, swap contracts priced in a few basis points worth of easing by the end of the year. Last week, they’d fully abandoned wagers on cuts and ramped up expectations for a hike.

Early Tuesday, silver rose 1% to trade just under $70 an ounce, while gold edged up after nine consecutive days of losses. The yellow metal advanced 0.6% to $4,432 an ounce.

The key to de-escalation is not rhetoric, but financial conditions, said Noureldeen AlHammoury, chief market strategist at Equiti Group in Dubai. If oil sustains above $120, US 10-year yields approach 4.75%, and equities see a sharp drawdown, the situation quickly becomes an economic problem rather than a geopolitical one, he said.

“That is the point where policy shifts and de-escalation become more likely,” he added. “We have seen a similar pattern before — when financial conditions tightened sharply during prior tariff escalations, policy tone shifted quickly to stabilize markets.”

Corporate News:

Apollo Global Management Inc. fell 2.6% in extended trading after curbing redemptions from one of its largest non-traded private credit funds for retail investors. Netgear Inc. shares jumped 13% in extended trading after the Federal Communications Commission ordered a ban on the import of new models of foreign-produced consumer wireless routers after an interagency panel determined they threaten national security. Sony Group Corp. is nearing a binding agreement to sell a majority stake in its home entertainment business to Chinese rival TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. in a deal that may be valued at about $1 billion. Toyota Motor Corp. outlined plans to invest $1 billion to increase vehicle output at its plants in two states, the latest tranche of a broader spending commitment of as much as $10 billion in the US over the next five years. Grab Holdings Ltd. agreed to buy Delivery Hero SE’s Foodpanda operations in Taiwan for $600 million. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:22 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 2.8% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was unchanged at $1.1613 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.35 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8854 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7013 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $70,407.37 Ether fell 0.9% to $2,141.71 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 5.03% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $88.68 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,436.12 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson.

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