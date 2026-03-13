Asian Stocks Slide, Yen at Weakest Since July 2024: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks dropped as investors remained wary of risks from the Iran conflict heading into the weekend. The Japanese yen fell to its weakest level since July 2024 as the recent surge in oil prices boosted inflation concerns.

A benchmark of Asian shares extended declines in afternoon trading, slipping as much as 1.2%. S&P 500 futures pared an early advance to 0.2%. The US gauge slid 1.5% to its lowest since November on Thursday. Brent was little changed, trading slightly above $100 a barrel after rallying 9.2% on Thursday.

Volatility persisted across financial markets as investors weighed the effectiveness of the US administration’s efforts to cool energy prices in the face of escalating rhetoric from President Donald Trump as well as Iran’s new supreme leader. Asian stocks earlier came off their session lows and S&P 500 futures rose as much as 0.5% after the US issued a second temporary waiver allowing purchases of Russian oil.

The latest US measure, which is for crude that was loaded onto vessels before March 12, is broader than a directive earlier this month that only cleared India to boost buying of Russian oil. Separately, the US administration plans to waive a century-old maritime law that requires American ships be used to transport goods between US ports.

“It’s not a game changer,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Australia, referring to the US waiver on Russian oil purchases. Though the “timing is good as it alleviates concerns around near-term tightness ahead of the weekend,” he added.

Investors remained concerned that the Iran war will further crimp energy supplies as Mojtaba Khamenei said the Islamic Republic would seek to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. Meanwhile Trump said in a social media post that preventing Iran from having nuclear weapons and threatening the Middle East is “of far greater interest and importance to me” than the cost of oil.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned that prices could exceed the 2008 peak if flows via the Strait of Hormuz remain depressed through March. Brent rallied to a high of $147.50 that year. The Iran war is causing unprecedented turmoil in oil markets, hitting 7.5% of global supply and an even bigger swath of exports, the International Energy Agency said.

What Bloomberg Strategists say:

“With Brent crude holding above $100 a barrel, investors will be wary of fresh developments in the Iran war over the weekend as markets take a rest. It is understandable if the appetite to take on fresh risk exposure is very low.”

— Mark Cranfield, Markets Live strategist. Click here for the full analysis.

As energy costs have surged, a gauge of global equities has fallen more than 5% from a record high on Feb. 25. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is on course for a second straight week of declines.

“It feels as though the market has taken its timeline for the duration of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the conflict more broadly, and pushed it further out, suggesting this could have a more damaging effect on inflation and potentially consumption patterns,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note.

The yen’s slide brought it closer to levels where authorities previously intervened to support the currency. Still, strategists see a high threshold for intervention as the Iran conflict and resilient US data have pushed the dollar higher on fundamental grounds.

A gauge of the dollar rose 0.1% after closing at its highest level in almost two months. Investors will also be on the lookout for US inflation data due later, although the backward-looking measure may do little to alter investors’ thinking given the geopolitical uncertainty.

Treasuries were steady after falling across the curve in the previous session as inflation worries grew. The policy-sensitive US two-year yield climbed nine basis points to 3.74% Thursday and the 10-year rose three basis points to 4.26%.

Volatility in Treasuries has jumped to a nine-month high as the Iran war upended traders’ expectations for the Federal Reserve’s policy path. Before the war broke out at the end of February, traders were pricing in about 61 basis points of cuts by year-end, and now that has fallen to just under 20 basis points.

With the Fed widely expected to hold rates steady next week, investors will be closely watching for any shifts in its outlook, as Trump renews calls for the central bank to ease policy.

“Inflation is actually ramping up as a big risk,” Tracy Chen, a portfolio manager for global fixed income at Brandywine Global Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “Duration of the conflict is key. We have been raising US dollar weighting a little bit just to increase our hedge.”

Corporate Highlights:

Honda Motor Co. shares fell the most in almost a year after warning investors that it faces as much as ¥2.5 trillion ($15.7 billion) in charges and a historic annual loss. Adobe Inc. Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen will resign from his position atop the creative software giant amid deep skepticism about the company’s ability to thrive in the AI era. Blue Owl Capital Inc. defended its recent sale of $1.4 billion of loans from three of its funds, arguing the transaction contained no backstops or hidden incentives, as the asset manager remains a primary target of bets on a private-credit reckoning. Tesla Inc. received government clearance to convert its investment in Elon Musk’s xAI into a small stake in SpaceX ahead of the rocket maker’s planned IPO. Shares of PayPay Corp. jumped 14% in its trading debut Thursday after the digital payments firm’s $879.8 million US IPO, the biggest listing for a Japanese company on a US stock exchange in a decade. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 2:12 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.9% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5% The Shanghai Composite was little changed Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1502 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.37 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8860 per dollar The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.7060 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $71,275.54 Ether rose 2% to $2,103.94 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.26% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.230% Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.94% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $95.40 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $5,107.03 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

