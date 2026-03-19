Asian Stocks Slide as Surging Oil Hurts Sentiment: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities dropped in early trading as oil prices climbed following attacks on key energy infrastructure in the Middle East, underscoring investor concerns that an escalating war will add to inflation pressures.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slid 1.7%, snapping a three-day advance, as investors trimmed risk. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slumped 2.9% ahead of a rate decision, with traders also on alert for the yen’s potential breach of 160 against the dollar. US equity futures edged lower after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both fell 1.4% on Wednesday.

Brent crude rose above $111 per barrel as strikes between Iran and Israel on critical energy facilities — which also caused damage to the world’s largest liquefied natural gas export plant in Qatar — raised concern of a more lasting impact from the conflict.

Oil’s surge amid the Middle East war has global central banks fretting about price pressures. Treasuries sold off across the curve on Wednesday, pushing yields higher, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the conflict has added fresh uncertainty to the inflation outlook. Officials left rates unchanged and continued to expect only one cut in 2026. Yields rose further on Thursday.

“There is little doubt that higher oil prices are starting to have a broader impact, and with volatility elevated, headline risk remains ever present,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note. “Once again, it is developments in the energy complex that are driving cross-asset flows.”

Elsewhere in markets, the Philippine peso weakened past the key 60-per-dollar level as elevated oil prices weighed on the country’s economic outlook. A broader gauge of the greenback was little changed after rising 0.5% on Wednesday. Gold prices steadied after tumbling nearly 4% in the previous session.

Powell’s comments prompted traders to scale back expectations for rate cuts, reinforcing a higher-for-longer rate outlook amid volatility in energy markets. They are now pricing in only about 15 basis points worth of Fed easing this year, less than one full quarter-point cut.

In economic forecasts released with their decision, Fed officials raised their outlook for inflation in 2026 to 2.7% from 2.4%. Notably, they saw the core measure — which excludes volatile food and energy categories — also rising to 2.7%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed another two basis points to 3.79% on Thursday after jumping 10 basis points in the previous session.

“The ongoing geopolitical conflict and a more pronounced energy supply shock leading to higher inflation and rates could challenge risk assets, with valuations remaining somewhat elevated,” said Thomas Poullaouec, head of Asia Pacific multi-asset solutions at T. Rowe Price. “That said, earnings momentum and economic growth remain favorable, underpinned by accommodative fiscal policies across many regions.”

Beyond the focus on the war, concerns over the health of the private credit market continued to play out. S&P Global Ratings lowered its outlook on Cliffwater LLC’s flagship private credit fund to negative, citing elevated redemption requests. Pacific Investment Management Co. is staying away from private credit loans being put up for sale over quality concerns, its president Christian Stracke said.

Corporate Highlights:

HSBC Holdings Plc is weighing a wave of deep job cuts over the coming years as Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery bets on AI to shrink its middle and back office footprint, one of the first signs of how the technology could reshape Wall Street workforces. Tencent Holdings Ltd. plans to at least double investments in AI to more than 36 billion yuan ($5.2 billion) in 2026, the company said in its results that included a December quarter revenue beat. Micron Technology Inc. warned that it will need to spend heavily on production to meet burgeoning demand, overshadowing a generally upbeat forecast from the largest US maker of computer memory chips. Macy’s Inc. forecast stronger-than-expected sales in the current quarter, a sign that its fiscal year is off to a solid start as middle- and higher-income households continue to spend. General Mills Inc. reported results for last quarter that missed Wall Street projections, weighed down by a decision to lower prices. But executives said they expected to realize the benefits of those reductions in the near future. Artificial intelligence drone software maker Swarmer Inc. surged 1,000% in two days, making it the best debut for a US stock in nearly a year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:17 a.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 2.1% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.5% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1478 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 159.69 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8978 per dollar The Australian dollar rose 0.3% to $0.7042 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $71,038.49 Ether rose 0.2% to $2,192.16 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.27% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.255% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.96% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.5% to $98.73 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,839.54 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess and Richard Henderson.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.