Asian Stocks to Climb as Tech Boosts US Equities: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set to open higher Thursday after a rebound in tech and robust economic data boosted US stocks. Higher Treasury yields supported the dollar, while oil jumped.

Australian stocks gained from the open while equity index futures for Japan were also higher. China’s financial markets remain shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. The S&P 500 gained 0.6% Wednesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.8%. A gauge of chipmakers climbed 1% and an ETF tracking software firms jumped 1.3%.

The action in New York trading offered a sign that concerns over the disruption of AI were easing, just as several stock pickers surveyed the wreckage for buying opportunities.

The software stock selloff is likely “overdone” as that was a largely knee-jerk reaction, with investors trying to figure out the winners and losers from AI, said Paul Stanley, managing partner at Granite Bay Wealth Management. “While AI is very promising, investors should not assume that all companies will win on the AI front.”

Economic data published Wednesday showing the biggest increase in US industrial production in January bolstered investor sentiment, while orders for business equipment rose in December by more than projected and housing starts hit a five-month high.

Stock market bulls were even unfazed by minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s January meeting that revealed “several participants” said they would have preferred a post-meeting statement that raised the possibility of raising the federal funds rate “if inflation remains at above-target levels.”

Fed funds futures pricing on Wednesday indicated traders slightly pared bets on rate cuts this year but still expect a further two 25 basis-point reductions in 2026.

“From our perspective, the minutes support our view that rate cuts are off the table for the foreseeable future,” said Charlie Ripley, a fund manager at Allianz Investment Management.

The US 10-year yield rose two basis points Wednesday to 4.08%, while the policy-sensitive two-year yield climbed three basis points to 3.46%. A $16 billion sale of 20-year bonds drew lackluster demand. Bloomberg’s gauge of the dollar gained 0.5% and gold advanced toward $5,000 an ounce.

In Asia, data set for release Thursday includes core machine orders for Japan, labor market data for Australia and interest rate decisions in the Philippines and Indonesia. Markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam are closed.

The yen had its worst day this month against the dollar on Wednesday as US economic data supported higher Treasury yields. Japan is set to sell 20-year bonds Thursday.

Oil gained the most since October as traders weighed whether talks between the US and Iran will be enough to avert conflict, following a report that American military intervention could come sooner than expected.

Corporate Highlights:

Mark Zuckerberg testified that it’s “very difficult” to enforce Instagram’s age limits as he sought to defend the platform during a landmark trial over social media addiction. Elliott Investment Management is pressing London Stock Exchange Group Plc to launch a review of its portfolio and pursue a £5 billion ($6.8 billion) share buyback over the next 12 months, according to people familiar with the matter. World Labs, a startup from AI pioneer Fei-Fei Li, raised $1 billion in a new round of funding to pursue a novel approach to AI development. Alphabet Inc. unveiled several new initiatives to support its expansion in India, including new fiber-optic routes that will connect the country with the US and other locations in the Southern Hemisphere. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:11 a.m. Tokyo time Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5% The euro was little changed at $1.1789 The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.74 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8915 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $66,263.04 Ether rose 0.2% to $1,944.26 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.08% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 2.135% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.73% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $65.36 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.