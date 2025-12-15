Asian Stocks to Fall Ahead of Key US Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set for declines as a chill fell across global markets, pressuring US stocks and Bitcoin while boosting demand for Treasuries and gold, with investors becoming defensive in the year’s final full trading week.

Equity-index futures for Japan, Australia and China all slipped in early Asian trading Tuesday after a second daily decline for US benchmarks. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.5% Monday as losses in tech sent Broadcom Inc. to its worst three-day plunge since 2020, while Oracle Corp. extended its multi-session selloff to about 17%.

Signs investors are reining in risk were on display. A Goldman Sachs index of non-profitable tech companies fell 4%, its worst day in more than a month. Bitcoin touched a two-week low to trade around $86,000.

The moves underscored a sense of caution building in the final weeks of a year marked by economic resilience, robust corporate profits and Federal Reserve easing. Investors will have greater clarity on whether the narrative will hold, with key economic data set for release this week.

“Investors appear indecisive about making bold moves ahead of a heavy plate of high-profile economic data,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers.

Following the Fed’s latest decision to slash rates, the November jobs report due on Tuesday is expected to show a sluggish labor market. The reading will also include an estimate of October payrolls — figures that were delayed by the federal shutdown, while the US consumer price index is scheduled for Thursday.

Treasury two-year yields edged down amid bets the Fed will cut rates twice next year to support the jobs market even as inflation shows signs of stickiness. The US 10-year yield fell around one basis point to 4.17% on Monday. An index of the dollar slipped to the lowest since October.

With the Fed still appearing to be more focused on labor-market weakness than inflation, we’re likely facing a “bad news is good” scenario for the jobs report, according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “As long as the numbers don’t suggest employment is falling off a cliff, the markets may embrace soft data because it could lead to a more-dovish Fed,” he said.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran argued the policy stance is unnecessarily restrictive. Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said policy is well positioned for next year following last week’s reduction. His Boston counterpart Susan Collins noted the rate decision was a “close call” as she’s concerned about high inflation.

In Asia, data set for release includes consumer confidence in Australia, S&P Global PMIs for Japan and India, and money supply for South Korea.

In China, investment slumped further and retail sales expanded at their weakest pace since the crash caused by Covid, in another month of lopsided growth.

The yen was steady against the dollar early Tuesday ahead of a Bank of Japan interest rate decision on Friday. Governor Kazuo Ueda is widely expected to raise the BOJ’s key rate to the highest level in three decades.

Elsewhere, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is nearing a deal to buy a minority stake in India’s Shriram Finance Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

Oil prices slumped more than 1% Monday, bringing West Texas Intermediate futures to around $56.60 per barrel, as talks over a potential deal to end the war in Ukraine persisted.

Back in the US, there are obvious data-quality concerns given that the Bureau of Labor Statistics has been playing catchup following the government shutdown, according to Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. Therefore, investors might take a more cautious view to trading this week’s key data prints.

“However, in light of the lack of fundamental information regarding the performance of the real economy during the shutdown, the insights within the payrolls and inflation reports will nonetheless set the tone for the US rates market as year-end, holiday-trading mode quickly approaches,” he noted.

If market expectations are right, that could set the stage for another solid run for Treasuries, which are headed for their best year since 2020.

Meantime, Oppenheimer Asset Management strategists maintained an overweight call on US stocks, saying they “expect the US economy and markets to lead the world economy into some kind of a new normal.”

The team led by John Stoltzfus expects the rally to broaden in 2026 as economic fundamentals remain supportive of continued revenue and earnings growth.

“We believe investors should position to gain from the expected equity rally in the coming year, adding exposure to tech, health care, utilities, and banking for those under-allocated to the US market,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Haefele expects the S&P 500 to reach 7,300 by June next year and 7,700 by the end of 2026.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.3% as of 7:22 a.m. Tokyo time S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1752 The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.22 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0432 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6637 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $85,990.98 Ether fell 0.2% to $2,939.46 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.70% Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $4,305.01 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

