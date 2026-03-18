Asian Stocks to Fall as Iran War Saps Sentiment: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities faced early declines on Thursday after signs of escalating tensions in the Middle East drove oil prices higher and weighed on US stocks and bonds.

Equity index futures for Japan traded roughly 3% lower, while those for Hong Kong slid more than 1%. Australia’s benchmark slumped 1.6%. US futures also retreated after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both declined 1.4% Wednesday as investors trimmed risk. Brent crude climbed over $110 in its previous session, before paring gains.

Treasuries sold off across the curve on Wednesday, pushing yields higher and lifting the dollar after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Iran conflict has added fresh uncertainty to the inflation outlook, making the path for interest rates harder to gauge. Officials left rates unchanged and continued to expect one rate cut this year.

Strikes between Iran and Israel on critical Middle East energy infrastructure, including damage to the region’s largest LNG export complex, are adding fresh upside risk to already surging prices. Powell’s comments prompted traders to scale back expectations for rate cuts this year, reinforcing a higher-for-longer rate outlook that could sustain volatility in energy markets.

“There is little doubt that higher oil prices are starting to have a broader impact, and with volatility elevated, headline risk remains ever present,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note. “The Fed meeting was largely a non-event, but once again it is developments in the energy complex that are driving cross-asset flows.”

Beyond the focus of the war, concerns over the health of the private credit market continued to play out. S&P Global Ratings lowered its outlook on Cliffwater LLC’s flagship private credit fund to negative, citing elevated redemption requests. Pacific Investment Management Co. is staying away from private credit loans being put up for sale over quality concerns, its president Christian Stracke said.

In Asia, data set for release include core machine orders for Japan, Swift global payments for China and inflation for Malaysia. In Taiwan, the central bank is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged. The Bank of Japan is similarly seen holding interest rates in a Thursday decision. Markets are closed in Indonesia.

Australia’s 10-year yield rose around five basis points to 4.94%. In New Zealand, the 10-year yield rose five basis points to 4.64% as the latest data showed the economy grew less than expected in the fourth quarter.

The yield on two-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 3.77% on Wednesday. Traders are pricing in only about 15 basis points worth of Fed easing this year, less than one full quarter-point cut.

The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-1 to hold the benchmark federal funds rate in a range of 3.5% to 3.75%. Governor Stephen Miran dissented, calling for a quarter-point reduction.

In economic forecasts released with their decision, officials raised their outlook for inflation in 2026 to 2.7% from 2.4%. Notably, they saw the core measure — which excludes volatile food and energy categories — also rising to 2.7%.

“The Fed didn’t move today — but it didn’t need to,” said Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group. “This is a central bank that’s comfortable waiting, watching, and staying flexible. One projected cut tells you everything: the Fed is not in a rush, and neither should investors be.”

Corporate Highlights:

Tencent Holdings Ltd. plans to at least double investments in AI to more than 36 billion yuan ($5.2 billion) in 2026, the company said in its results that included a December quarter revenue beat. Micron Technology Inc. warned that it will need to spend heavily on production to meet burgeoning demand, overshadowing a generally upbeat forecast from the largest US maker of computer memory chips. Macy’s Inc. forecast stronger-than-expected sales in the current quarter, a sign that its fiscal year is off to a solid start as middle- and higher-income households continue to spend. General Mills Inc. reported results for last quarter that missed Wall Street projections, weighed down by a decision to lower prices. But executives said they expected to realize the benefits of those reductions in the near future. Artificial intelligence drone software maker Swarmer Inc. surged 1,000% in two days, making it the best debut for a US stock in nearly a year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:21 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures fell 1.9% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1459 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.82 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8996 per dollar The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7025 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $71,120.96 Ether rose 0.1% to $2,190.68 Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.95% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.2% to $99.37 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $4,831.97 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.