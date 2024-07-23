Julius Baer appoints Stefan Bollinger as new CEO

Julius Baer appoints Stefan Bollinger as new CEO Keystone-SDA

Bank Julius Baer has announced the appointment of Stefan Bollinger as its new CEO, following a months-long search. Bollinger will succeed Philipp Rickenbacher, who resigned in February after a significant write-down on loans to the Signa Group.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Julius Bär ernennt Stefan Bollinger zum neuen CEO Original Read more: Julius Bär ernennt Stefan Bollinger zum neuen CEO

Sign up to get the most important news from Switzerland directly in your inbox

Bollinger is expected to assume his role as CEO of Julius Baer Group by February 2025 at the latest. In the interim, the Zurich-based wealth management bank is being led by Nic Dreckmann, who will continue to serve as CEO ad interim until Bollinger’s arrival. Dreckmann will then remain a member of the Executive Board.

+Does Switzerland need a huge global bank?

Currently a partner at Goldman Sachs, Bollinger has co-headed Private Wealth Management for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at the US investment bank since 2019. The Swiss national, born in 1974, began his career at Zürcher Kantonalbank.

Philipp Rickenbacher announced his resignation at the beginning of February when presenting the 2023 annual results, citing the bank’s exposure to Austrian investor René Benko’s troubled real estate group, Signa, as a key reason. At that time, the Board of Directors had indicated their intention to seek an external candidate to succeed Rickenbacher.

+How to regulate Swiss banks: a step-by-step guide

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.