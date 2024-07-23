Julius Baer appoints Stefan Bollinger as new CEO

Bank Julius Baer has announced the appointment of Stefan Bollinger as its new CEO, following a months-long search. Bollinger will succeed Philipp Rickenbacher, who resigned in February after a significant write-down on loans to the Signa Group.
Bollinger is expected to assume his role as CEO of Julius Baer Group by February 2025 at the latest. In the interim, the Zurich-based wealth management bank is being led by Nic Dreckmann, who will continue to serve as CEO ad interim until Bollinger’s arrival. Dreckmann will then remain a member of the Executive Board.
Currently a partner at Goldman Sachs, Bollinger has co-headed Private Wealth Management for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at the US investment bank since 2019. The Swiss national, born in 1974, began his career at Zürcher Kantonalbank.
Philipp Rickenbacher announced his resignation at the beginning of February when presenting the 2023 annual results, citing the bank’s exposure to Austrian investor René Benko’s troubled real estate group, Signa, as a key reason. At that time, the Board of Directors had indicated their intention to seek an external candidate to succeed Rickenbacher.
