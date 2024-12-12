Swiss National Bank lowers key interest rate by 0.5%

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has lowered its benchmark interest rate by a surprisingly hefty 0.5%. The Swiss reference rate now stands at 0.5%.

Further interest rate hikes are possible: the SNB will continue to monitor the situation closely, according to the communiqué published on Thursday.

If necessary, the SNB will adjust its monetary policy to ensure that inflation remains within the price stability range of 0% to 2% in the medium term. If necessary, the SNB is also prepared to remain active on the foreign exchange market.

After the last monetary policy assessment, the choice of words was even clearer. At that time, it was stated that further interest rate cuts could be necessary in the coming quarters.

The underlying inflationary pressure has decreased again this quarter, according to the current interest rate move. With today’s easing of monetary policy, the SNB is taking this development into account.

The SNB had already lowered the key interest rate by 25 basis points in March, June and September. Previously, the central bank had raised the key interest rate from -0.75% in June 2022 to 1.75% in just five steps and then left it unchanged twice.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

