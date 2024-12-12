Swiss National Bank lowers key interest rate by 0.5%

If necessary, the SNB will adjust its monetary policy to ensure that inflation remains within the price stability range of 0% to 2% in the medium term. If necessary, the SNB is also prepared to remain active on the foreign exchange market.
After the last monetary policy assessment, the choice of words was even clearer. At that time, it was stated that further interest rate cuts could be necessary in the coming quarters.
The underlying inflationary pressure has decreased again this quarter, according to the current interest rate move. With today’s easing of monetary policy, the SNB is taking this development into account.
The SNB had already lowered the key interest rate by 25 basis points in March, June and September. Previously, the central bank had raised the key interest rate from -0.75% in June 2022 to 1.75% in just five steps and then left it unchanged twice.
