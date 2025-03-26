EU court maintains fine against UBS

Trio of banks around UBS defend themselves in vain against multi-million fine Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

UBS, the Italian UniCredit and the Japanese bank Nomura have unsuccessfully defended themselves against a multi-million fine in the legal dispute over illegal collusion in the trading of government bonds. UBS is considering an appeal.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bankentrio um UBS wehrt sich vergebens gegen Millionenstrafe Original Read more: Bankentrio um UBS wehrt sich vergebens gegen Millionenstrafe

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The European Commission had fined the banks because their traders had participated in a cartel for European government bonds with other banks between 2007 and 2011. The General Court of the European Union (EGC) confirmed this in its judgement but reduced the fines for Nomura and UniCredit slightly.

According to the European Commission’s investigations, in addition to UBS, UniCredit and Nomura, Natixis (France), Bank of America, WestLB (now Portigon, Germany) and RBS (now NatWest, UK) were also involved in the cartel. They are alleged to have cooperated and exchanged information in order to gain competitive advantages in the issuance and trading of the bonds.

In 2021, the Commission imposed fines totalling €371 million (CHF354 million) on Nomura, UBS and UniCredit. UBS will be the most expensive: its fine of €172 million remains unchanged. The fines for Nomura and UniCredit now amount to just under €126 million and €65 million respectively.

The new total for all three banks now amounts to €363 million.

RBS/NatWest went unpunished because it had reported the cartel, as did WestLB because it was split up in 2012 and its legal successor Portigon no longer generated any turnover. In the case of Bank of America and Natixis, the statute of limitations had expired. A total of seven financial institutions were involved in the cartel.

Judgement essentially confirmed

The EGC has now essentially confirmed the Commission’s decision. There had been a “single and continuous infringement” by the banks involved, which was particularly harmful to competition. The Commission was therefore not required to provide evidence of the banks’ behaviour in individual cases.

Both sides can still appeal against the judgement to the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

UBS will assess the decision and consider whether it will appeal, the bank told the news agency AWP. According to earlier statements, it had already recognised provisions in an “appropriate” amount.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.