Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

UBS beats market expectations with billion-dollar quarterly profit

UBS beats market expectations with billion-euro quarterly profit
UBS beats market expectations with billion-euro quarterly profit Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
UBS beats market expectations with billion-dollar quarterly profit
Listening: UBS beats market expectations with billion-dollar quarterly profit

Swiss bank UBS generated a billion-franc profit in the third quarter of 2024 and once again significantly exceeded market expectations. The big bank continues to make rapid progress with the restructuring and integration of Credit Suisse.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

UBS generated a profit of $1.43 billion (CHF1.24 billion) in the months of July to September 2024, as announced on Wednesday. In the third quarter of 2023, the bank had still suffered a loss of $715 million, mainly due to high integration costs following the takeover of Credit Suisse.

However, in the first two quarters of 2024, the combined banking group had already generated profits in the billions (Q1 $1.76 billion; Q2 $1.14 billion). UBS put its pre-tax profit in the quarter under review at $1.93 billion; adjusted – excluding the costs of the Credit Suisse integration – it was as much as $2.39 billion. All of these figures were well above experts’ estimates.

At $12.3 billion, operating income was 5.5% higher than in the same quarter of the previous year. The cost/income ratio, which is important for financial institutions, was 83.4% (adjusted: 78.5%).

High inflow of new money

In its core business, global wealth management, UBS attracted net new money of $24.7 billion.

The bank also made further progress with the integration of Credit Suisse. UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti was quoted in the press release as saying that the implementation risks were being actively limited and that the cost and efficiency targets were also being pursued in a “disciplined” manner. As a result, risk-weighted assets in the settlement unit were further reduced and the bank continued to cut costs.

In the third quarter, gross cost savings amounted to $0.8 billion. UBS expects to achieve around $7.5 billion of the total targeted savings of around $13 billion (58%) by the end of 2024. The bank also believes it is “well on track” to achieve “further significant savings” towards the end of 2025 and in 2026.

The bank also emphasises that it intends to stick to its dividend and share buyback targets for 2025 and 2026 thanks to its continued strong capital position.

UBS is cautious as usual in its outlook for the operating business. Clients continued to be active in the third quarter and the market environment was positive, but characterised by phases of increased volatility and distortions. This environment continued at the beginning of the fourth quarter, supported by a soft landing of the US economy.

In the other regions, however, the economic outlook remained gloomy. In addition, the geopolitical conflicts and the upcoming US elections are causing uncertainty.

Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR