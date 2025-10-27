India, a vast but challenging market for Swiss companies

On her return from an economic mission to India, Isabelle Moret, a member of the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party, stressed on the Forum programme the importance of “opening doors” so that Vaud companies can continue to work in this market.

She pointed out that canton Vaud is resolutely focused on exports, with the European Union as its main partner, followed by the United States. But new horizons are opening up, particularly with China and India. “We need to take advantage of this period before Brussels also concludes such an agreement with India,” she insists, welcoming the free trade treaty between the EFTA countries and India, which came into force on October 1, 2025.

For Moret, the aim of this mission was to support small businesses, which often lack the resources of the large multinationals that already have a foothold here, such as Nestlé, Bobst or Reitzel. “Large companies can go it alone. For SMEs and start-ups, it’s much more difficult”, she explains. The trip was therefore an opportunity to “show the possibilities of the market” and organise meetings with key players to facilitate entry into this immense territory.

Finally, Isabelle Moret emphasises that these exchanges are a two-way street. They also aim to attract Indian investment to Switzerland by highlighting the country’s strengths. “Thanks to its bilateral agreements with the European Union, Switzerland is a gateway to the European market,” she points out. She also emphasised Switzerland’s stability and political neutrality. “If they set up a European headquarters here, they benefit from this neutrality, while having full access to the European market. The mission also served to strengthen links between Swiss and Indian innovation clusters,” she concludes.