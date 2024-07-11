Biden tells Zelenskiy US will announce new weapons for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden told Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday that he would be announcing a new security package for Kyiv.

“We will stay with you, period,” Biden told Zelenskiy ahead of a bilateral meeting amid the NATO summit in Washington.

Zelenskiy said the two men would discuss how to achieve a just end to the war with Russia, and called for a second peace summit this year. An initial summit, which Russia was not invited to, was held in Switzerland last month.