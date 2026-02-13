Bond Yields Fall as CPI Keeps Fed-Cut Bets Alive: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street got a degree of relief as relatively tame inflation data spurred bigger bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts, with bond yields falling and stocks little changed at the end of a wild week for markets.

Short-dated Treasuries outperformed, with two-year yields dropping toward their lowest since September 2022. Money markets priced in 63 basis points worth of Fed reductions in 2026 – equivalent to around 50% odds of a third cut by December. The equity market tried to find some stability after a tech-driven rout, with the S&P 500 set for its worst week since November.

The consumer price index rose 0.2% in January, the smallest gain since July and restrained by lower energy costs. The core CPI rose from a year ago by the least since 2021. The overall gauge also eased on an annual basis.

The Fed chose to hold interest rates steady in January given signs of stabilization in the labor market and inflation that’s still elevated. Data this week showed US payrolls rose by the most in more than a year and the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell, suggesting the labor market continued to stabilize at the start of 2026.

The S&P 500 was little changed. The yield on two-year Treasuries slid four basis points to 3.42%. The dollar wavered.

Wall Street’s Reaction to CPI:

Karen Manna at Federated Hermes: Today’s CPI print landed right where markets had positioned, and that alone brought a bit of relief. It reinforced the sense that inflation isn’t re-accelerating and that the Fed won’t need to extend its pause as long as the more hawkish voices feared.

Paired with the recent jobs data—where revisions told the real story — this report keeps the narrative intact: rate cuts move a little closer into view, even if they’re still not near.

Jason Pride at Glenmede: Inflation in the US appears to be resuming its gradual descent to start off 2026.

Aside from some pockets of acceleration in services, the slowdown in inflation was relatively broad-based. That slowdown may continue over the next few months for components like shelter. On the other hand, the drag from lower energy prices is likely to be temporary, as oil prices have ticked higher recently.

Between today’s CPI and Wednesday’s employment reports, this week’s data bonanza is taking some pressure off both sides of the Fed’s dual mandate. This backdrop reinforces the case for a patient Fed in the first half of 2026, with roughly two rate cuts still expected around mid/late year.

Steve Wyett at BOK Financial: There remain some trouble spots, but overall, the trend in inflation is lower and while the Fed is on pause for now, we expect somewhat lower rates as we move forward in 2026.

James McCann at Edward Jones: Overall, the data suggest that price pressures remain a little too hot for comfort for the time being, but the direction of travel for inflation continues to look to be lower, even if this has proved a bumpy and slow process.

For the Fed, this probably doesn’t change much in the near term. Jerome Powell has given a clear indication that the central bank will be hold for the next few meetings, and signs of life in the labor market support this pause. Kevin Warsh has made a case for rate cuts and we do see scope for further easing later this year. However, this is contingent on a more convincing decline in inflation towards target with the urgency for additional cuts lower now that downside risks in the labor market have seemingly eased.

Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management: The CPI report came in without any surprises. Although much has been made about whether or not the Fed can keep cutting interest rates this year, the markets seem to care much more about the possibilities of AI disruption across a broad swath of industries right now.

As long as CPI remains in check – which so far it has – then the rates discussion will revert back to the labor market, and under the current economic conditions the Fed is likely to proceed cautiously lowering rates a couple of times later this year.

The market is going through some volatility right now, which isn’t that surprising, but the bull market is likely to remain intact as long as the economy continues to grow, the labor market holds up, and inflation measures continue to fall. All of these conditions are in place and there haven’t been any new datapoints this month to contradict that.

Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management: Markets are breathing easier as price pressures remain contained despite very strong labor market data earlier this week and the risk of further tariff pass‑through. With core inflation at an almost four‑year low and the Fed’s 2% target finally within reach, this is a reassuring print for markets.

For the Fed, however, it still falls short of justifying near‑term rate cuts. Continued labor market strength gives policymakers cover to stay on hold, while further disinflation in the second half of the year — as tariff effects fade — should reopen the door to easing.

David Russell at TradeStation: Today’s inflation report is a relief for investors rattled by AI disruptions in the stock market. It also offsets this week’s strong payrolls report, giving the Fed a little more reason to lean dovish. However it’s still well above the central bank’s target and does little to move the needle near term. Policy expectations are going nowhere in a hurry.

Gina Bolvin at Bolvin Wealth Management Group: Inflation is fading into the background, and behavior is doing more of the work than policy. Consumers are pushing back, companies are absorbing costs, and pricing power is thinning.

Markets responded because this gives the Fed flexibility—and shifts the investor focus away from rate cuts and back to fundamentals. The next phase won’t reward macro bets, it will reward earnings discipline and balance-sheet strength.

Sonu Varghese at Carson Group: CPI inflation was in line with expectations, but even with ongoing disinflation in shelter and used cars, other core goods and services still show lingering price pressure. With the labor market holding up better, that should keep the Fed on pause.

Neil Birrell at Premier Miton Investors: Overall, this won’t change Fed policy, but it will ease the path towards a cut in rates sooner rather than later. The US economy looks to be in fine fettle with growth strong, inflation stable, the job market looking firmer and a Fed that has room to maneuver.

Lindsay Rosner at Goldman Sachs Asset Management: The Fed’s path to normalization cuts appears clearer now with fears of a strong January print behind us. How short or long that path is however will depend on whether employment continues to show signs of improvement. We continue to expect two cuts this year, with the next move coming in June.

Brian Jacobsen at Annex Wealth Management: Inflation is headed in the right direction. It’s still too high, but only for now, not forever.

With employment hopefully improving, the Fed doesn’t have to worry about doing any more insurance cuts. It can cut because it wants to, not because it has to. But that means they don’t have to be in a hurry.

Brad Conger at Hirtle Callaghan: January’s CPI is a Rorschach test for investors, with wide dispersion across various items. For us, divergence is good news. No uniform trend means the economy is pricing shortage and abundance case by case. That is not an inflationary world, and AI is a deflationary impulse in the long term. We are overweight duration in fixed income and overweight interest rate sensitive names such as homebuilders and real estate.

Corporate Highlights:

Applied Materials Inc. gave a surprisingly upbeat sales forecast, signaling that demand for artificial intelligence and memory semiconductors is fueling equipment purchases. Blackstone Inc.’s private equity fund for wealthy individuals notched a net 20% gain last year, thanks in part to some artificial intelligence investments the firm doesn’t hold in its institutional portfolios. The Pentagon added Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and BYD Co. to a list of companies that aid the Chinese military, a move that amounts to a US government warning for investors even though it carries no direct legal repercussions. Airbnb Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter bookings and issued an upbeat revenue outlook, citing strong travel demand and growing adoption of its new flexible payment and booking options. Rivian Automotive Inc. closed out 2025 with better-than-expected financial results, sending the shares higher ahead of the electric-vehicle maker’s critical debut of its next-generation SUV. Moderna Inc. beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates as its struggling Covid vaccines business declined less than expected. Wendy’s Co. said it will shutter US stores as it struggles to keep value-conscious consumers in a competitive fast food market. Constellation Brands Inc., the owner of the Modelo brand in the US, named Nicholas Fink its next chief executive officer as the company looks for new ways to spur growth amid a drop in the beer business. Capgemini Chief Executive Officer Aiman Ezzat said the French IT company is “clearly pivoting” to facilitate artificial intelligence adoption, which will fuel sales this year. DP World Ltd. Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem resigned after two companies, citing his alleged ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, suspended business with the logistics giant. Sanrio Co., the Japanese company behind Hello Kitty, surged to its daily limit in Tokyo Friday, after posting stronger-than-expected earnings and lifting full-year guidance. Meituan warned of hefty losses in 2025 as intense industry competition in China’s food-delivery market took a toll on its bottom line.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 9:46 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% The MSCI World Index fell 0.1% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.4% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 0.7% IShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF rose 1.8% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.4% S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1868 The British pound was little changed at $1.3631 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 153.06 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.9% to $67,683.68 Ether rose 3.6% to $1,991.77 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.07% Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.75% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.42% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.42% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.70% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $62.69 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.6% to $5,000.10 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.