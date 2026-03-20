Bonds, Stocks Extend Declines as Oil Pushes Higher: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks and Treasuries extended losses while Brent resumed its advance as brief hopes of de-escalation in the war in the Middle East subsided.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.8%, with the benchmark set for its longest streak of weekly losses since March 2025. Brent advanced 1.8% above $110 a barrel. Treasury yields rose across the curve, with the two-year rate climbing nine basis points to 3.89%. Gold was on track for its worst weekly drop since the onset of the pandemic.

Sentiment took a downward turn on Friday as Axios reported the US is considering plans to take over Iran’s Kharg Island, the Islamic Republic’s key oil-export site, to put pressure on Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran, meanwhile, pressed ahead with attacks on neighboring states even after Israel signaled it would refrain from hitting the Islamic Republic’s energy infrastructure.

Traders are parsing every geopolitical headline after the conflict upended energy supply chains, causing gasoline and jet fuel prices to surge. Central banks across the world have warned about the inflationary risk, prompting traders to ramp up bets on tighter monetary policy.

“The market was wrong at the start of the conflict, thinking it would end swiftly,” said David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de l’Echiquier in Paris. “Investor sentiment has clearly shifted into a more bearish positioning.”

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 erased a rebound of 1%. UK gilts remained under pressure, with the 10-year yield rising to the highest level since 2008. Money markets are fully pricing in three interest-rate hikes by the Bank of England and European Central Bank for 2026.

“Both US and Israel and some other countries are trying to manage risks as war’s impact via energy is broadening,” said Anna Wu, a cross asset strategist at Van Eck Associates Corp. in Sydney. “The narrative from the US side looks slightly more promising, but the consensus changes by the day.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% as of 10:20 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.7% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.6% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1543 The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 158.84 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 6.8923 per dollar The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3370 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $70,286.02 Ether fell 0.6% to $2,133.65 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.30% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.94% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.6% to $110.44 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from James Hirai.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.