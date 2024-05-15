British aid shipment leaves Cyprus bound for Gaza pier

LONDON (Reuters) – A British shipment of nearly 100 tonnes of aid has left Cyprus bound for a new temporary pier in Gaza, the British Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

International organisations have said that Gaza faces a severe humanitarian crisis threatening a population of more than 2 million people.

KEY QUOTES

PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK

“We are leading international efforts with the U.S. and Cyprus to establish a maritime aid corridor. Today’s first shipment of British aid from Cyprus to the temporary pier off Gaza is an important moment in increasing this flow.”

FOREIGN MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

“This pier will play a vital role in getting aid to those who need it in Gaza, but it must be accompanied by an increase in aid delivered through land routes. Israel’s commitments to increase access are welcome but we need to see more aid making it over the borders.”

BY THE NUMBERS

The shipment comprised of 8,400 shelter coverage kits: temporary shelters made up of plastic sheeting.

Britain said the pier would allow the delivery of an estimated 90 truckloads of international aid into Gaza each day, potentially rising to 150 truckloads a day once fully operational.

CONTEXT

A U.S.-flagged vessel left Cyprus last week to deliver aid to the pier.