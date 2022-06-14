swissinfo.ch

On June 24 in the Swiss capital, Bern, the second edition of the most global of journalism prizes is taking place – the True Story Award. As an official media partner of the event, SWI swissinfo.ch will livestreamExternal link the awards ceremony from 7pm.

The True Story Award, the first global prize for reporting, looks for the best journalistic work from around the world – stories that demonstrate a commitment to research, journalistic competence, and societal relevance.

The idea of the award is to widen the horizons of the mainly western-influenced media by bringing in the perspectives of reporters from other regions. As such, the True Story Award looks for diversity and quality, and aims to make the voices of reporters known beyond the borders of their home countries.

As a media partner of the award, SWI swissinfo.ch supports the journalism and communications around the event, and will broadcast a livestream of the ceremony in Bern’s Kornhausforum on Friday, June 24, from 7pm to 8.30pm.

After last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, this time around the award will catch up by announcing the winners for the years 2020-2021.

Event information Date/time: June 24, 2022, 7pm to 8.30pm (CET) Language: English Location: Kornhausforum, Kornhausplatz 18, 3011 Bern Livestream: via media partner SWI swissinfo.chExternal link Tickets: tickets for the live event (CHF25/15) can be ordered hereExternal link; it’s recommended to reserve in advance Speakers: Jon Lee Anderson, Rania Abouzeid, Leila Guerriero, Nuruddin Farah, Patrick de Saint-Exupéry, Xiaolu Guo Moderator: Mark Bamidele Emmanuel All further information around the event is available hereExternal link. End of insertion

Following the award ceremony, a discussion will take place involving the jury members, focussed on the theme: “Trump, Corona, war in Ukraine – the world seems out of joint. How are people experiencing this elsewhere?” Six global reporters, based on five different continents, will bring their diverse viewpoints to this topic.

Entries from 101 countries

The True Story Award was held for the first time in Bern in 2019. Last year, the second edition fell victim to the pandemic.

For this year’s award, some 1,179 features from 101 different countries, and in 21 different languages, were submitted as entries. All the texts were published 2019 or 2020 in world-renowned media outlets such as The New York Times, Guardian, Le Monde, El País, Die Zeit, Al-Jazeera, and South China Morning Post.

A 42-member pre-jury has nominated 39 entries to be considered for the final; these 39 can be read free of charge, filtered by language, region, and theme, hereExternal link.

