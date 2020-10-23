Covid-19: Swiss tourism sector to suffer until 2023-2024
Switzerland’s hard-hit tourism sector is set to continue to suffer due to the new coronavirus for another three or four years, according to a government official.This content was published on October 23, 2020 - 15:47
“We do not expect a full recovery [of the tourism sector] until 2023 or 2024,” Erik Jakob, of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco), told reporters in Bern on Friday.
Jakob described a "historic decline in overnight stays in Switzerland" in 2020 and huge differences in tourism between cities and mountain regions.
Urban tourism is suffering most, he said, with a drop in sales of up to 60%. But certain tourist regions, such as cantons Valais, Ticino and Graubünden, benefited from numerous domestic guests in summer to ease the pain.
Earlier this month the Federal Statistical Office reported a 15.6% increase in the number of overnight stays by domestic visitors in August, compared to last year. This mitigated the persistent desertion of guests from abroad (down 60.3%).
Tourism officials are meanwhile anxiously observing the upcoming winter season, which typically brings in around CHF2 billion ($2.2 billion) a year. Switzerland Tourism is due to give a presentation on the winter season and special Covid-19 protection plans on November 13.
Overall, the government predicts Swiss economic output to shrink by 3.8% this year, not as bad a coronavirus-triggered slump as previously expected.
