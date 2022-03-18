Home office option offered in almost every tenth Swiss job ad

The share of job adverts with the home office option has more than tripled since the beginning of the pandemic © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Almost one in ten job advertisements in Switzerland mentions the option of working from home at least some of the time. This is more than three times what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In February, home office was a topic in 8.8% of job advertisements in Switzerland, according to website Indeed.com. The international job portal analysed job advertisements published on the websites of large companies or posted directly on the portal.

As a result of the pandemic and the temporarily home office obligation, working from home has gained enormous acceptance, it concluded. Before the pandemic home office was a topic in just 2.6% of job advertisements. During the pandemic the percentage rose continuously.

Compared with their German-speaking neighbours, however, Swiss employers are still rather reluctant to offer a home office option. In Germany and Austria, for example, remote working is already mentioned in about 13% of job adverts. But in all three German-speaking countries the share of adverts with the home office option has more than tripled since the beginning of the pandemic.

In France and Italy, on the other hand, the share is much lower at 6.5% and 6.8% respectively.

