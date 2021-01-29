Novartis agrees to help Pfizer-BioNTech produce Covid-19 vaccine

Novartis is based in Basel Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

Swiss pharma giant Novartis says it has signed an initial agreement to provide manufacturing capacity for Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine.

This content was published on January 29, 2021 - 13:14

Reuters/Novartis/SWI swissinfo.ch/ilj

The move aimed at helping boost production as demand currently outstrips supply.

"The agreement will see Novartis utilizing its aseptic manufacturing facilities at its site in Stein, Switzerland," Novartis said in a statement on Friday. External link

"Subject to reaching a final agreement, Novartis plans to commence production in the second quarter of 2021."

This is the first of multiple agreements “to leverage manufacturing capacity and capabilities to address pandemic, supporting global supply of Covid-19 vaccine” being explored by Novartis, the company said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine has been authorised for use by the health regulatory authorities of about 50 countries, including Switzerland. It has also received authorisations for emergency use countries like the United Kingdom and the United States.

Switzerland will be affected by the temporary delay to the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Europe, the Swiss health authorities have already confirmed.

Moderna has warned Switzerland that its Covid-19 vaccine deliveries would be delayed, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said on Thursday. This will lead to a shortfall in February that the Swiss expect the US company to make up in March, Reuters has reported.External link