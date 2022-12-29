Swiss music charts will include YouTube streams

Blast from the past: Wham, pictured in 1985, are towards the top of the Swiss charts again this week with their song “Last Christmas”. Ap1985

As of next week, YouTube streams will be included in the official weekly music ranking charts.

The change applies from the survey week starting this Friday, December 30, said the Swiss music label association (IFPI), Hitparade, and research group GfK Entertainment on Thursday. Switzerland is the eighth market worldwide where YouTube will be included in tallying the charts.

Since 2014 the rankings have taken into account paid platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer. The inclusion of YouTube, which is financed via advertising, will mean that 97% of all music consumed in Switzerland will now be covered, the groups said.

“The addition of YouTube ensures that our music charts are and remain up-to-date, comprehensive and of the highest quality,” said Lorenz Haas, director of IFPI. The ad-financed streaming sector accounted for around 10% of the total turnover of the Swiss music market in 2021.

The HitparadeExternal link, the official Swiss Music Charts, is produced by GfK Entertainment on behalf of IFPI. The charts have been running since 1968, and are published each Sunday afternoon. The most recent list, from December 25, was highly seasonal, with four Christmas songs in the top five.

The ranking of physical tracks and downloads is based on the number of units sold in a survey week. The addition of paid streams and ad-supported streams is based on their average monetary value compared to a download.

