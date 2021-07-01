Switzerland applies fresh sanctions on Myanmar

Soldiers from the People's Defence Force (PDF) stand in formation during a military training at an undisclosed location in Myanmar (May 25, 2021) Keystone / National Unity Government Handou

Switzerland announced Thursday new sanctions against the Myanmar’s ruling junta in retaliation for the ongoing repression since it took power. Eight individuals were added to the list of those targeted, including the attorney general, four ministers and three deputy ministers.

This content was published on July 1, 2021 - 11:16

swissinfo.ch/ds

These people “participate in and support actions and policies that undermine democracy and the rule of law in Burma, as well as actions that threaten the peace, security and stability” of the country, said the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Myanmar's military seized power in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February. The South East Asian nation is also known as Burma.

The newly sanctioned individuals are banned from traveling to Switzerland and any assets they may have here are now frozen.

Four entities, active in the gemstone and timber sectors, have also been added to the list. The Swiss sanctions match those applied by the European Union last week.

In April, Switzerland had already targeted the head of the Myanmar junta, General Min Aung, nine of the most senior members of the armed forces, as well as the chairman of the electoral commission.



