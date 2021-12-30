We look forward to your contributions in 2022
Warm greetings from Switzerland! We would like to wish you, our readers, a happy, and above all, a healthy New Year!
We are truly looking forward to continuing our fruitful exchange with you. This year we launched our multilingual debates. They provide a platform where people around the world can have meaningful discussions and exchange their experiences on specific topics in different languages.
Below is a small selection of current and controversial topics that we'd like to take up with you again in 2022:
- Luigi Jorio’s debate on what role Switzerland should play in the climate crisis
- Sibilla Bondolfi’s debate on whether development aid is colonialist
- Renat Künzi’s debate on whether freedom of speech is under threat
- Bruno Kaufmann’s debate on how a country like Switzerland could make democracy more inclusive
- Kaoru Uda’s debate on assisted suicide
Pop in and check out the SWI platform to discuss these interesting topics with people from across the globe. Shared experiences nurture a common understanding and give us new perspectives. We seek constructive discussions to put relevant topics into the wider context and dig under the surface. It is not that we know better; but we want you and us to have a better understanding of the world.
Accompany us on this journey ...
... from fragmentation to cooperation and common understanding
... from individual outreach to shared outreach with a common understanding of what independent quality journalism must be
... from individual values to common visibility, quality and transparency to counter fake news and disinformation.
As a public media organisation, we provide you with a good knowledge base for public debates as well as information and stories by our journalists to enhance each discussion.
Journalistic stories make a difference when they trigger resonance and provoke thought, when they enter discussions or harvest criticism, and when they inspire us to have valuable debates that allow people with different opinions to express themselves. We may not have entirely achieved this goal yet, but this is what we stand for. Your inputs and contributions are as important to us as our own. Your thoughts allow SWI swissinfo.ch to effectively fulfill its mandate as a platform offering diverse perspectives on the world from Switzerland.
We are looking forward to a New Year filled with exciting and meaningful debates and wish you a great start into 2022.
I would now like to give the floor to our colleagues, who will tell you what it is like to be part of this unique and multicultural team at swissinfo.ch
Stay healthy!
Larissa M. Bieler and the entire SWI swissinfo.ch team
Here's a small selection of stories we recommend for reading over the holidays:
- A review of The bizarre case of Youssef Nada and Switzerland’s role in the ‘War on Terror’.
- A man from Japan travels to Switzerland to die. SWI swissinfo.ch accompanied him on the final part of his journey. This is his story.
- From the International Geneva beat we recommend not a single story, but our comprehensive coverage of the World Health Assembly in May. All the stories are compiled here.
- The Inside Geneva podcast should also be highlighted, and in particular a look at how SWI’s reporting in the podcast dives into controversial subjects, such as the decolonisation of aid. Two stories to follow up on this theme: Do we need to decolonize aid? and How Western development aid continues to stifle local initiatives.
- Pharma special reportingExternal link about how the industry developed and why it reacted the way it did to the pandemic and what the pandemic could mean for its future.
- What the global corporate tax deal, agreed on by the G20 this year, means for Switzerland: Global corporate tax deal reshapes how Switzerland attracts multinationals and Switzerland fears impact of minimum corporate tax rate.
- Commodity trading explainer – This is a complex, opaque industry that we are trying to shed light on.
- Speaking freely: SWI swissinfo.ch gives a platform to global voices of freedom.
Translated from German by Billi Bierling
