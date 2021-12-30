We look forward to your contributions in 2022

Illustration Paula Troxler

This content was published on December 31, 2021 - 00:00

Larissa M. Bieler



Born 1978 in Chur. Studied German literature, economics and political science in Zurich. For many years was a freelance journalist for local and regional media, and from 2013 was editor-in-chief of the newspaper Bündner Tagblatt. Since January 2016, editor-in-chief of SWI swissinfo.ch. More from this author | Editorial Board

Warm greetings from Switzerland! We would like to wish you, our readers, a happy, and above all, a healthy New Year!

We are truly looking forward to continuing our fruitful exchange with you. This year we launched our multilingual debates. They provide a platform where people around the world can have meaningful discussions and exchange their experiences on specific topics in different languages.

Below is a small selection of current and controversial topics that we'd like to take up with you again in 2022:

Pop in and check out the SWI platform to discuss these interesting topics with people from across the globe. Shared experiences nurture a common understanding and give us new perspectives. We seek constructive discussions to put relevant topics into the wider context and dig under the surface. It is not that we know better; but we want you and us to have a better understanding of the world.

Accompany us on this journey ...

... from fragmentation to cooperation and common understanding

... from individual outreach to shared outreach with a common understanding of what independent quality journalism must be

... from individual values to common visibility, quality and transparency to counter fake news and disinformation.

As a public media organisation, we provide you with a good knowledge base for public debates as well as information and stories by our journalists to enhance each discussion.

Journalistic stories make a difference when they trigger resonance and provoke thought, when they enter discussions or harvest criticism, and when they inspire us to have valuable debates that allow people with different opinions to express themselves. We may not have entirely achieved this goal yet, but this is what we stand for. Your inputs and contributions are as important to us as our own. Your thoughts allow SWI swissinfo.ch to effectively fulfill its mandate as a platform offering diverse perspectives on the world from Switzerland.

We are looking forward to a New Year filled with exciting and meaningful debates and wish you a great start into 2022.

I would now like to give the floor to our colleagues, who will tell you what it is like to be part of this unique and multicultural team at swissinfo.ch

Stay healthy!

Larissa M. Bieler and the entire SWI swissinfo.ch team





Translated from German by Billi Bierling