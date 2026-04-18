China Calls On Swiss Firms to Step Up Investment, Cooperation

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(Bloomberg) — China Vice Commerce Minister Ling Ji urged Swiss companies to increase investment and cooperation with the Asian nation, highlighting opportunities under its 15th Five‑Year Plan.

Ling told executives at a roundtable in Bern, Switzerland, from firms including Nestle SA, UBS AG, Novartis AG and Glencore Plc that China’s policy direction would offer stability and certainty amid global economic turbulence, according to a statement on the ministry’s website on Saturday.

He encouraged Swiss comapnies to align their strengths in pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, finance and research with China’s supply chains, innovation ecosystem and talent base, the ministry statement said.

During the meeting, Chinese officials addressed Swiss companies’ concerns including government procurement, the local production of innovative medicines, export controls, intellectual property protection,and supply chain security, according to the statement.

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