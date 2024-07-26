Chinese Foreign Minister Wang pledges to work with Russia on East Asian peace

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said China and Russia should maintain communication and coordination on East Asian cooperation to promote regional peace and stability amid international turbulence.

Wang met with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov during an ASEAN summit in Laos on Thursday, where he also had a sideline meeting with India’s foreign minister to ease tensions around a long-simmering border dispute.

In his meeting with Lavrov, Wang said in the face of a turbulent international situation and external interference and resistance, “China is ready to work with Russia to firmly support each other and safeguard each other’s core interests,” according to a statement from China’s foreign ministry on Friday.

“Russia will work with China to support ASEAN centrality and prevent sabotage and interference by foreign forces,” Lavrov said, according to the statement.

During a separate China, Russia and Laos trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting in Vientiane, Wang also said “the world is entering a new period of turbulence and change, the international system is undergoing profound adjustments, and the global economic recovery is difficult.”

He stressed that “regional conflicts have dragged on, and instability, uncertainty and unpredictability have permeated the world,” according to a separate statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Wang is also expected to meet Japan Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa on Friday. He is scheduled to attend several ASEAN meetings through Saturday.