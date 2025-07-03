Swiss Val Mescolcina disaster cost CHF84 million

On June 21, 2024, floods and debris flows devastated the Italian-speaking valley.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, the regional coordination group announced that it was expecting a bill of CHF14.2 million for the measures taken after the disaster to restore safety in the face of mudslides and rubble.
Some CHF10 million of this sum has already been spent.
Protective dykes and drainage channels had to be built, slopes secured and watercourses redeveloped. A hydroelectric power station had to be repaired. Significant progress has been made in freeing up 60 hectares of farmland.
The redevelopment of around 30 kilometres of forest roads is another major project.
A year ago, part of the village of Sorte was buried. Two people lost their lives and another is still missing.
