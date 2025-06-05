The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Climate adaptation

Drought is greatest climate risk for Switzerland

Heat is the greatest climate risk for Switzerland, according to the federal government
Heat is the greatest climate risk for Switzerland, according to the federal government Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Drought is greatest climate risk for Switzerland
Listening: Drought is greatest climate risk for Switzerland

Increasing heat and droughts have become the greatest climate-related risks to human health in Switzerland, according to the federal government.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The threats were unveiled among the findings of the new climate risk analysis for Switzerland.

+ Why water-rich Switzerland needs to monitor for droughts

The report is intended to serve as a basis for Switzerland’s adaptation to climate change, as announced by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) on Thursday.

For the risk analysis, FOEN assessed the climate risks for Switzerland for the second time since 2017 and estimated their development up to 2060.

According to the analysis, increasing heat stress already poses the greatest risk to human health today. This risk will increase as society ages.

FOEN identified summer drought as another major risk. By 2060, up to a quarter less rain will fall in summer and dry periods will generally last longer.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Switzerland condemns deadly attack on UN convoy in Sudan

More

Switzerland condemns deadly attack on UN convoy in Sudan

This content was published on Switzerland has strongly condemned the deadly attack on a United Nations humanitarian convoy in Sudan. Five people were killed, wrote the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) on Platform X.

Read more: Switzerland condemns deadly attack on UN convoy in Sudan
Karin Keller-Sutter will no longer be able to speak English to counterparts

More

Will Swiss president be forbidden from speaking English to counterparts?

This content was published on Switzerland's president, Karin Keller-Sutter, should use one of the country's four national languages when communicating with international organisations, and not English, according to a motion that passed on Wednesday.

Read more: Will Swiss president be forbidden from speaking English to counterparts?
81-year-old Swiss man is in Tunisian prison

More

Elderly Swiss-Tunisian man held in prison in Tunisia

This content was published on An 81-year-old Swiss-Tunisian dual national is being held in a Tunisian prison. The former manager of the UN refugee agency UNHCR was arrested a year ago, according to Amnesty International.

Read more: Elderly Swiss-Tunisian man held in prison in Tunisia

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR