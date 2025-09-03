Swiss groundwater is under growing pressure

Swiss groundwater is coming under increasing pressure Keystone-SDA

Swiss groundwater is coming under increasing pressure. Climate change, pollutants and conflicts of use are putting pressure on this resource, warned researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (Eawag) ahead of an information day on the topic.

Deutsch de Schweizer Grundwasser gerät zunehmend unter Druck Original Read more: Schweizer Grundwasser gerät zunehmend unter Druck

According to an Info Day magazine published on Tuesday, groundwater protection is becoming increasingly difficult, particularly in the densely utilised Central Plateau.

In principle, groundwater quality in Switzerland is generally good, said Eawag researcher Juliane Hollender at a media event to mark the Info Day. However, comprehensive monitoring and forward-looking registration of chemicals are important. Between 2000 and 2020, the amount of chemicals used worldwide doubled.

New pollutants are constantly being discovered. Many substances of human origin have not yet been identified. Higher water temperatures and longer periods of drought as a result of climate change are exacerbating the situation.

