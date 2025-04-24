Eurovision host canton pledges green events

The aim is to position Basel as a venue with high sustainability standards and leave a legacy, said Christoph Bosshardt, Basel’s head of external relations and location marketing.
In view of the ESC and the Uefa Women’s Euro championships, the canton of Basel City is implementing “holistic sustainability management” for the first time, according to Bosshardt. His aim is for Basel’s experiences to serve as a basis for more sustainable events in the future – also in other host cities.
Safety first
The ESC should be a festival for all people, the statement added. The venues are therefore wheelchair-accessible with “all-gender toilets”.
Health protection is also important to the host city, said Sabine Horvath, Project Manager Uefa Women’s Euro 2025. Sun cream dispensers will be available in the fan zones on Barfüsserplatz and Messeplatz at the end of June and in July.
The Stadtcasino will also serve as a “Play and Chill” area as a retreat from the heat.
