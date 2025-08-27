Obstacles delay 16 crucial Swiss hydroelectric projects

The development of 16 hydroelectric projects of overriding Swiss national interest has been delayed due to unforeseen difficulties.

The power stations, approved by the electorate in the Electricity Act, will not be able to deliver the planned output within the planned timeframe.

The projects are intended to boost winter electricity supplies by 2040, enabling an additional two terawatt hours (TWh) of seasonal production to be achieved.

However, only around 1.1 TWh can be generated by 2040, and 1.5 TWh once the plants have been completed.

The list of projects is to be adjusted following a survey conducted in the second quarter of 2025, the Federal Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

Some projects will be resized, while others will not be pursued – at least not immediately. Other projects are still in the preliminary study, planning or preparation phase, or awaiting a licence.

The Federal Department of Energy (DETEC) is due to present the possible options by the end of the year.

