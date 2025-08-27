The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Climate solutions

Obstacles delay 16 crucial Swiss hydroelectric projects

Obstacles to the development of sixteen hydroelectric projects
Obstacles to the development of sixteen hydroelectric projects Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Obstacles delay 16 crucial Swiss hydroelectric projects
Listening: Obstacles delay 16 crucial Swiss hydroelectric projects

The development of 16 hydroelectric projects of overriding Swiss national interest has been delayed due to unforeseen difficulties.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The power stations, approved by the electorate in the Electricity Act, will not be able to deliver the planned output within the planned timeframe.

+ World’s tallest gravity dam marks milestone

The projects are intended to boost winter electricity supplies by 2040, enabling an additional two terawatt hours (TWh) of seasonal production to be achieved.

However, only around 1.1 TWh can be generated by 2040, and 1.5 TWh once the plants have been completed.

The list of projects is to be adjusted following a survey conducted in the second quarter of 2025, the Federal Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

Some projects will be resized, while others will not be pursued – at least not immediately. Other projects are still in the preliminary study, planning or preparation phase, or awaiting a licence.

The Federal Department of Energy (DETEC) is due to present the possible options by the end of the year.

More
Switzerland once again generates more electricity from hydropower than in the previous year

More

Climate solutions

Switzerland increases hydropower electricity output

This content was published on Switzerland has increased maximum possible output from hydropower by 43 megawatts compared to last year, according to the Swiss energy ministry.

Read more: Switzerland increases hydropower electricity output

Adapted from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Thun awarded "Swiss Football Home" football campus

More

Swiss football cluster will be built in Thun

This content was published on The new "Swiss Football Home" football campus is being built in Thun. The centre, based on an international model, will include pitches for the senior national teams and the headquarters of the Swiss Football Association.

Read more: Swiss football cluster will be built in Thun
Majority of the population in Switzerland uses AI tools

More

Swiss AI

Majority of Swiss residents use AI tools

This content was published on AI tools like ChatGPT continue to gain ground in Switzerland: for the first time, a majority of the Swiss population is using them.

Read more: Majority of Swiss residents use AI tools

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR