Cross-Asset Drop Pushes Nasdaq 100 to Correction: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders drove global stocks and bonds lower ahead of the weekend on concern that a protracted war in Iran will keep oil prices elevated, fueling an increase in inflation and a slowdown in growth.

The drop in equities put the S&P 500 on course for its longest streak of weekly losses since 2022. The Nasdaq 100 fell into correction territory after a 10% decline from its peak. Brent hovered near $111 as traders braced for the conflict to stretch into April as attacks continued across the Middle East.

Benchmark 10-year yields climbed toward the highest since July. The dollar and gold rose. Bitcoin fell to around $66,000.

President Donald Trump pushed back a deadline for striking Iran’s energy infrastructure by 10 days, prolonging uncertainty over the course of the war into next month. The extension announced late Thursday allows more time for talks, but also for the US to amass additional forces in the region.

“Even though the move might temporarily avoid escalation of the war between the US and Iran, it has prolonged the uncertainty around the length of the disruption to global oil supply,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. “Reports that the US is sending additional ground troops to the Middle East have added to fears of escalation.”

Tehran says there’s a high likelihood the US tries to take over Kharg Island, the Persian Gulf site from which Iran sends most of its oil exports, according to an official from the Islamic Republic, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Corporate Highlights:

Anthropic PBC is considering going public as soon as in October, according to people familiar with the matter, as the artificial intelligence company races with rival OpenAI Inc. to hold an initial public offering. Oaktree Capital Management is meeting all redemption requests it received for a $7.7 billion private credit fund aimed at retail investors, siding with managers that have decided against enforcing a cap on withdrawals. Pernod Ricard SA and Brown-Forman Corp., the owner of Jack Daniel’s whiskey, are discussing a merger as the alcoholic drink companies look at ways to consolidate amid an industry downturn. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 9:52 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1% The MSCI World Index fell 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was unchanged at $1.1527 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3301 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.90 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.9% to $66,240.99 Ether fell 4.1% to $1,980.1 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.46% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.11% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 5.07% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.2% to $97.53 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.2% to $4,427.14 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.