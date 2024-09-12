Basel council approves CHF35m Eurovision Song Contest budget

The gross amount is CHF 37.5 million, which includes an expected income of CHF .5 million from the Arena Plus venue, which will be set up in the St Jakob-Park stadium for public viewing. The canton is therefore expecting a net expenditure of CHF35 million.
Hotel rates already spiking ahead of 2025 Eurovision in Basel
A week after Basel was chosen to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year, hotel prices are soaring in neighboring cities.
The government had requested the expenditure for various areas such as infrastructure, security, medical services, transportation, accommodation, welcome activities and supporting events.
The small party EDU has already announced that it will launch a referendum against the spending authorisation. According to the government council, a possible vote would take place on November 24.
