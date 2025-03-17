Celebrated Swiss author Peter Bichsel dies aged 89

According to his close circle of family and firends, Peter Bichsel “passed away peacefully” on Saturday. He would have celebrated his 90th birthday on March 24.
Bichsel has been celebrated as a master storyteller for around 60 years. He rose to fame with his collection of short stories Actually, Mrs. Blum Would Like to Meet the Milkman. This immediately garnered him considerable recognition, even abroad.
Marcel Reich-Ranitzki, the leading literary critic, conferred literary accolades on him with a rave review. Since then, he has received several awards, including the Grand Schiller Prize and the Solothurn Literature Prize.
Bichsel was born in Lucerne in 1935, grew up in Olten and attended teacher training college in Solothurn. He has also spent most of his life there.
On Saturday, he “passed away peacefully” in a nursing home in Zuchwil. His friends confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency that he would have liked to have celebrated his milestone birthday.
Not least because a project dedicated to the author was to be inaugurated on this date: the Bichsel Office, which will also include a mobile museum. This will bring Bichsel’s themes to the public and keep them alive beyond his death.
More
More
The discreet charm of antiquarian booksellers
This content was published on
Despite the demise of many Swiss antique bookshops in recent years, the trade is alive and well in Geneva, Basel and Zurich.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Former US general advises Switzerland to prepare for war
This content was published on
According to former United States general Ben Hodges, the withdrawal of US troops from Europe is only a matter of time. In an interview with SonntagsBlick, he advises Switzerland to prepare for war.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.