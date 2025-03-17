Celebrated Swiss author Peter Bichsel dies aged 89

Peter Bichsel enjoyed wide international appeal. Keystone / Peter Schneider

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Peter Bichsel, considered one of the most important voices in Swiss literature with international appeal, has died just short of his 90th birthday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to his close circle of family and firends, Peter Bichsel “passed away peacefully” on Saturday. He would have celebrated his 90th birthday on March 24.

Bichsel has been celebrated as a master storyteller for around 60 years. He rose to fame with his collection of short stories Actually, Mrs. Blum Would Like to Meet the Milkman. This immediately garnered him considerable recognition, even abroad.

Marcel Reich-Ranitzki, the leading literary critic, conferred literary accolades on him with a rave review. Since then, he has received several awards, including the Grand Schiller Prize and the Solothurn Literature Prize.

+ Swiss Watching author Diccon Bewes dies aged 57

Bichsel was born in Lucerne in 1935, grew up in Olten and attended teacher training college in Solothurn. He has also spent most of his life there.

On Saturday, he “passed away peacefully” in a nursing home in Zuchwil. His friends confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency that he would have liked to have celebrated his milestone birthday.

Not least because a project dedicated to the author was to be inaugurated on this date: the Bichsel Office, which will also include a mobile museum. This will bring Bichsel’s themes to the public and keep them alive beyond his death.

More

More The discreet charm of antiquarian booksellers This content was published on Despite the demise of many Swiss antique bookshops in recent years, the trade is alive and well in Geneva, Basel and Zurich. Read more: The discreet charm of antiquarian booksellers

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.