Giacometti’s “Walking Man”: from sculpture to Swiss stamp
Swiss Post is honouring Alberto Giacometti with a new stamp featuring Walking Man I (L’Homme qui marche I), issued to mark the 125th anniversary of his birth and the 60th anniversary of his death.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The stamp was designed by art curator Carolin A. Geist. In homage to Giacometti’s famous slender and elongated sculptures, the stamp also has a unique format: exceptionally long and thin, it is in portrait format (20 x 44 mm).
Carolin A. Geist is enthusiastic: “It is a wonderful way of magically staging cultural exchange, that an anniversary in the art world is not only celebrated in elitist circles at museum lectures, but with a small and very affordable object that, at only CHF1.20, is within everyone’s reach,” she told the Keystone-ATS news agency.
More
Works of Swiss artist Giacometti in Paris headed for new, grander museum
She hopes it will become a “historical stamp”, thus contributing to Switzerland’s cultural history and entering the public’s collective memory, as happened, for example, with the CHF100 banknote of 1995, which featured the Swiss artist.
A world-famous work
Asked about the limits and possibilities of developing such a stamp, Carolin A. Geist replied: “From a legal point of view, the limits lie in copyright. We had to work closely with ProLitteris to protect the artist’s rights.”
She believes there is also a moral limit: “I asked myself how we could properly honour Alberto Giacometti. Should we have chosen his portrait as the subject? One of his lesser-known works? Or his most famous work, so that even those who are not art experts could recognise the stamp?”
More
Why Alberto Giacometti’s art is so successful
Together with Swiss Post, they opted for Alberto Giacometti’s world-famous sculpture, L’Homme qui marche I from 1960, one of the most famous artworks of the 20th century.
The stamp will be available at Swiss post offices from Thursday 5 March. It is already available in Swiss Post’s online shop. Swiss Post confirmed to Keystone-ATS that 250,000 special edition stamps had been printed for sale.
Adapted from Italian by AI/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.