Jackie Chan to be honoured for life’s work at Locarno Film Festival

Jackie Chan to receive a Leopard of Honour at the Locarno Festival Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Martial artist Jackie Chan will receive an Honorary Leopard, a lifetime achievement award, from the Locarno Film Festival in southern Switzerland in August.

2 minutes

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“An Asian megastar, master filmmaker, and Hollywood mainstay beloved for action films that bridged the gap between East and West, Jackie Chan has for almost 60 years been one of the world’s most recognizable faces,” wrote the festival in a press release published on Tuesday.

“Director, producer, actor, screenwriter, choreographer, singer, athlete, and daredevil stuntman, Jackie Chan is both a key figure in contemporary Asian cinema and one whose influence has rewritten the rules of Hollywood cinema,” said the festival’s artistic director, Giona A. Nazzaro.

+ ‘Martial arts brought us together’

After making his debut as a child actor in the 1960s, Chan shot to fame in 1978 with Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow and Drunken Master. He became a “world icon” thanks to the action comedy Rush Hour (1998), in which he co-starred with the American Chris Tucker. At the same time, he directed successes such as Police Story (1985) and Armour of God (1986).

Hong Kong-born Chan, 71, will receive his award in the Piazza Grande on August 9. He will present Police Story and another film he directed and in which he plays the lead role, Project A (1983). The actor will meet the public the following day at a round-table discussion.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.