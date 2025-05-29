The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Culture

Nemo wins 'best song' and 'best solo act' at Swiss Music Awards

Nemo wins two out of four trophies at the Swiss Music Awards
Nemo wins two out of four trophies at the Swiss Music Awards Keystone-SDA
Nemo wins ‘best song‘ and ‘best solo act’ at Swiss Music Awards
The 2024 winner of the Eurovision Song Contest was also the big winner at the annual Swiss Music Awards on Wednesday evening.

Nominated in four categories, Nemo came home with two trophies: in the category “best single” for The Code, as well as in the category “best solo act”.

Veteran rockers Patent Ochsner were named the “best band” in the country. The award was like a declaration of love, frontman Büne Huber told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The Bern-based group was also nominated in the category of “best live act”, but lost out to the Dabu Fantastic.

The duo did not expect this, as they had hinted before the award ceremony: “competing against Patent Ochsner is like playing football against the Brazilian national team: winning is not impossible, but very unlikely”, they said.

Switzerland’s best-known music prize was awarded in a total of 14 categories. Divided into national and international categories, the awards honoured those who had attracted particular attention on stage, streaming platforms or social media.

