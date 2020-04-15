This content was published on April 15, 2020 4:26 PM

Part of Raetz oeuvre was on display at the Fine Arts Museum of the Swiss capital, Bern, in 2014. (Keystone/Lukas Lehmann)

Renowned painter, illustrator and sculptor Markus Raetz, has died at the age of 78. The principal topic of his work was the nature of perception.

His artistic objects and drawings often required interaction by the viewer and could only be understood when viewed in motion or from different angles as described in the bibliographical dictionary on visual art in Switzerland.

Raetz’s oeuvre contains over 30,000 two-dimensional paintings and prints before he began working with sculpture in the 1970s.

Raetz, who trained as a teacher, began his career as a painter and illustrator in the early 1960s near Bern and was inspired by Harald Szeemann who is considered a leading figure of 20th century art curating.

“I’m doing things everybody can understand. It is not complicated work. I can see the in the reaction of children,“ Raetz is quoted on artnetexternal link as saying.

Described as both playful and complex,external link his artworks were on display at numerous international exhibitions around the world, including in New York, Sao Paulo, Paris and Amsterdam.

He was recognised for his work in the 2006 edition of the Swiss Art Awards.external link

A sculpture and prints by Raetz were part of a major exhibition of contemporary art in Aarau. (Keystone/Jürg Müller)

swissinfo.ch/urs

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes