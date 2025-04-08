Six Swiss cities to bid for 2030 ‘Capital of Culture’ title

At the end of March, each city submitted a declaration of intent, confirming their intention to submit an official bid by the end of the year.
“The interest shown by six or even eight cities not only increases the likelihood of a varied choice for the Cultural Capital 2030, but also demonstrates that the concept is now recognised throughout the country,” said Daniel Rossellat, president of the Swiss Cultural Capital Association (CCS), in a press release on Tuesday.
First hurdle cleared
The six cities have now cleared the first hurdle. Further clarifications are still required, such as the involvement of cultural players from the city and the region, operational feasibility and a “rigorous” budget approved by the relevant authorities.
“Simply taking part in the competition enables the six participating towns to develop a new dynamic in terms of culture and, beyond that, also in economic and social terms,” said Rossellat.
After an official bid is submitted by 31 December 2025, the cities will be able to compete for the title of Swiss Cultural Capital 2030.
In spring 2026, a jury from the national association will visit the candidate cities, and the final decision will be taken in June 2026.
The jury is made up of eleven personalities from the worlds of culture, business and politics, including the director of the Théâtre populaire romand, Anne Bisang, comedian Vincent Kucholl, Raphaël Brunschwig, chief executive officer of the Locarno Film Festival, Cathy Flaviano, head of Play Suisse SRG SSR, and Carine Zuber, former programmer of the Cully Jazz Festival and director of the Moods in Zurich Festival.
A pilot project
Every three years, a Swiss city, usually with a population of over 20,000, will be designated Swiss Cultural Capital for 365 days. The project, initiated by Daniel Rossellat, is part of the federal government’s 2025-2028 culture programme.
More
More
La Chaux-de-Fonds receives funds for first ‘Swiss Capital of Culture’ project
This content was published on
La Chaux-de-Fonds will be Switzerland’s first “Capital of Culture” in 2027.
In 2027, La Chaux-de-Fonds in canton Neuchâtel will become the first Swiss Capital of Culture. The consequences of its nomination are already being felt in the town. It has resulted in a number of urban initiatives, such as the redevelopment of former abattoirs, which will be transformed into a cultural centre and become a central venue for events.
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.
Switzerland hires US lobby firm to secure access to AI chips
This content was published on
Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) has hired a lobbying firm in the United States to help Switzerland gain full access to artificial intelligence chips.
François Bocion painting fetches record at Swiss auction
This content was published on
The oil painting La chasse aux grèbes by Lausanne artist François Bocion (1828-1890) fetched a record CHF270,250 ($315,530) at an auction in Basel in early April, the highest price ever paid for one of his works.
Swiss Solidarity charity launches appeal for earthquake victims in Myanmar and Thailand
This content was published on
Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), has launched an appeal for donations for victims of the recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand.
Swiss finance minister to meet European counterparts to discuss trade tariffs
This content was published on
Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter will take part in a meeting of the EU's economics and finance (Ecofin) ministers in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday to discuss trade tariffs and economic growth in Europe.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.