Six Swiss cities to bid for 2030 ‘Capital of Culture’ title

Thun in canton Bern is competing to become Switzerland's "Capital of Culture" in 2030.

The Swiss cities of Aarau, Bellinzona, Lugano, Schaffhausen, Thun and Zug are competing to become Switzerland's "Capital of Culture" in 2030.

Français fr Capitale culturelle CH 2030: six villes déclarent leur intention

At the end of March, each city submitted a declaration of intent, confirming their intention to submit an official bid by the end of the year.

“The interest shown by six or even eight cities not only increases the likelihood of a varied choice for the Cultural Capital 2030, but also demonstrates that the concept is now recognised throughout the country,” said Daniel Rossellat, president of the Swiss Cultural Capital Association (CCS), in a press release on Tuesday.

First hurdle cleared

The six cities have now cleared the first hurdle. Further clarifications are still required, such as the involvement of cultural players from the city and the region, operational feasibility and a “rigorous” budget approved by the relevant authorities.

“Simply taking part in the competition enables the six participating towns to develop a new dynamic in terms of culture and, beyond that, also in economic and social terms,” said Rossellat.

After an official bid is submitted by 31 December 2025, the cities will be able to compete for the title of Swiss Cultural Capital 2030.

In spring 2026, a jury from the national association will visit the candidate cities, and the final decision will be taken in June 2026.

The jury is made up of eleven personalities from the worlds of culture, business and politics, including the director of the Théâtre populaire romand, Anne Bisang, comedian Vincent Kucholl, Raphaël Brunschwig, chief executive officer of the Locarno Film Festival, Cathy Flaviano, head of Play Suisse SRG SSR, and Carine Zuber, former programmer of the Cully Jazz Festival and director of the Moods in Zurich Festival.

A pilot project

Every three years, a Swiss city, usually with a population of over 20,000, will be designated Swiss Cultural Capital for 365 days. The project, initiated by Daniel Rossellat, is part of the federal government’s 2025-2028 culture programme.

More La Chaux-de-Fonds receives funds for first ‘Swiss Capital of Culture’ project This content was published on La Chaux-de-Fonds will be Switzerland’s first “Capital of Culture” in 2027. Read more: La Chaux-de-Fonds receives funds for first ‘Swiss Capital of Culture’ project

In 2027, La Chaux-de-Fonds in canton Neuchâtel will become the first Swiss Capital of Culture. The consequences of its nomination are already being felt in the town. It has resulted in a number of urban initiatives, such as the redevelopment of former abattoirs, which will be transformed into a cultural centre and become a central venue for events.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

