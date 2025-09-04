Dancer Thomas Hauert receives Swiss Grand Prix for Performing Arts

The choreographer directs the Bachelor's programme in contemporary dance at La Manufacture, a college for the performing arts in Lausanne.

Thomas Hauert, a dancer and choreographer from Solothurn, has been awarded the 2025 Swiss Grand Prix for the Performing Arts, also known as the Hans Reinhart Ring. The award, the most important of its kind in Switzerland, is worth CHF100,000 ($124,200).

Français fr Le danseur soleurois Thomas Hauert reçoit l'Anneau Hans Reinhart Original Read more: Le danseur soleurois Thomas Hauert reçoit l'Anneau Hans Reinhart

Hauert, born in 1967, made his name through his company ZOO, which he founded in the 1990s, the Federal Office of Culture (FOC) said on Thursday.

He has also developed an internationally recognised teaching method, the office added. The choreographer directs the Bachelor’s programme in contemporary dance at La Manufacture, a college for the performing arts in Lausanne.

Other performing arts prizes, each worth CHF40,000, were awarded to nine artists and institutions. Among them were the dancers Géraldine Chollet and Anne Davier. Geneva-based circus artist Titoune Krall, Vaud-based director and playwright Fabrice Gorgerat, and Geneva-based artist Christelle Davide-Sanvee also received awards.

Lausanne-based dancer and choreographer Clara Delorme and Vaud-based actress and director Julia Perazzini have each been awarded prizes worth CHF25,000. The prize-giving ceremony will take place on October 10 at the Théâtre Equilibre in Fribourg, in the presence of Culture Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider.

