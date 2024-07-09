Taylor Swift fans line up early for first Swiss concert
Taylor Swift fans arrived in front of the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich at 10am. Access surrounding the stadium is restricted and roads near the stadium are already closed.
Taylor Swift fans, “Swifties”, arrived on Tuesday morning armed with camping chairs, umbrellas and water bottles. They are only allowed to stand outside the stadium if they have a valid ticket. Queuing was officially permitted as of 10am.
Swift’s first ever concert on Swiss soil begins at 5.45pm, with the band Paramore as the the opening act. The Zurich city police have announced that entire streets in the district will be closed to traffic. At other Swift concerts, hundreds of fans went to the stadiums without tickets.
