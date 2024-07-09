Taylor Swift fans line up early for first Swiss concert

Fans, also known as 'Swifties', wait to attend the concert of US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift as part of her 'The Eras Tour' in front of the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, July 9 2024. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Taylor Swift fans arrived in front of the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich at 10am. Access surrounding the stadium is restricted and roads near the stadium are already closed.

Taylor Swift fans, “Swifties”, arrived on Tuesday morning armed with camping chairs, umbrellas and water bottles. They are only allowed to stand outside the stadium if they have a valid ticket. Queuing was officially permitted as of 10am.

A colourful mix of French, English, Spanish and German could be heard. Many fans from the US followed the pop star to Europe to see her in concert.

Swift’s first ever concert on Swiss soil begins at 5.45pm, with the band Paramore as the the opening act. The Zurich city police have announced that entire streets in the district will be closed to traffic. At other Swift concerts, hundreds of fans went to the stadiums without tickets.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

